2025 PFL Europe 3: Semifinals Results & Highlights

The third PFL Europe event of the 2025 season took place on Saturday, September 26, with the PFL landing in Nantes, France, and MMA News has you covered with all the action!

PFL Europe was the initial expansion effort of the Professional Fighters League (PFL), an effort that has since grown out to MENA in 2024. PFL Africa started up earlier this year, and PFL Pacific will be on the way.

After the first leg of the third PFL Europe season started up in Belfast in May, and continued through Brussels in July, today’s action hosted the lightweight and bantamweight semifinals, as participants competed to see who will fight at the PFL Europe Championships — scheduled for December 13 in Lyon, France.

The main event will see a lightweight showcase battle that features Amin Ayoub taking on Keweny Lopez. Ayoub, a former champion in Brave CF and UAE Warriors, has won his last nine fights. Lopez, a former Shooto Brazil champion and Cage Warriors title challenger, comes in off a first-round finish of Heliton dos Santos in May.

The event will be broadcast on DAZN in most countries, as well as on the PFL App in the U.S. If you can’t watch any of the action, MMA News has you covered below with the full results and all the highlights below.

2025 PFL Europe 3 Results & Highlights

Main Card:

Lightweight Showcase: Amin Ayoub vs. Keweny Lopez

Light Heavyweight Showcase: Boris Atangana vs. Jhony Gregory

Bantamweight Semifinal: Baris Adiguziel vs. Julien Lopez

Lightweight Semifinal: Connor Hughes vs. Gino Van Steenis

Bantamweight Semifinal: Dean Garnett vs. Jan Cieplowski

Lightweight Semifinal: Alex Chizov def. Claudio Pacella via split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Preliminary Card:

Lightweight Showcase: Darragh Kelly def. Bakhtiyor Abduloev via submission (rear-naked choke) (R1, 2:27)

Middleweight Showcase: Vincent Del Guerra def. Sofiane Aissaoui via TKO (R3, 0:24)

Lightweight Alternate Bout: Mark Ewen def. Sebastien Di Franco via submission (D’Arce choke) (R1, 3:18)

Women’s Strawweight Showcase: Maria Guedez Jr. def. Kiya O’Sullivan via split decision (30-26, 28-29, 29-28)

Maria Guedez Jr. vs. Kiya O’Sullivan

Maria Guedez Jr seals the victory in her PFL debut!#PFLNantes | LIVE NOW | LIVE on DAZN | 🇺🇸 Streaming on The PFL App pic.twitter.com/WQEC4dVVte — PFL (@PFLMMA) September 26, 2025

Sebastien Di Franco vs. Mark Ewen

Mark Ewen wins via submission!#PFLNantes | LIVE NOW | LIVE on DAZN | 🇺🇸 Streaming on The PFL App pic.twitter.com/z6A5VkDTDw — PFL (@PFLMMA) September 26, 2025

Mark Ewen seals the win with the D'Arce choke.#PFLNantes | LIVE NOW | LIVE on DAZN | 🇺🇸 Streaming on The PFL App pic.twitter.com/0YaD6Sl7JE — PFL (@PFLMMA) September 26, 2025

Vincent Del Guerra vs. Sofiane Aissaoui

Vincent Del Guerra seals the win!#PFLNantes | LIVE NOW | LIVE on DAZN | 🇺🇸 Streaming on The PFL App pic.twitter.com/vMojxOhC7f — PFL (@PFLMMA) September 26, 2025

Vincent Del Guerra wins via TKO!#PFLNantes | LIVE NOW | LIVE on DAZN | 🇺🇸 Streaming on The PFL App pic.twitter.com/JLGfUhouvM — PFL (@PFLMMA) September 26, 2025

Darragh Kelly vs. Bakhtiyor Abduloev

Darragh Kelly remains undefeated!#PFLNantes | LIVE NOW | LIVE on DAZN | 🇺🇸 Streaming on The PFL App pic.twitter.com/FzHrjRnM7k — PFL (@PFLMMA) September 26, 2025

Darragh Kelly wins via submission!#PFLNantes | LIVE NOW | LIVE on DAZN | 🇺🇸 Streaming on The PFL App pic.twitter.com/u8u3QU5Z31 — PFL (@PFLMMA) September 26, 2025

Claudio Pacella vs. Alex Chizov

Alex Chizov wins via split decision!#PFLNantes | LIVE NOW | LIVE on DAZN | 🇺🇸 Streaming on The PFL App pic.twitter.com/i8ZcXnkn91 — PFL (@PFLMMA) September 26, 2025

Dean Garnett vs. Jan Cieplowski

Connor Hughes vs. Gino Van Steenis

Baris Adiguziel vs. Julien Lopez

Boris Atangana vs. Jhony Gregory

Amin Ayoub vs. Keweny Lopez