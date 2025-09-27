The PFL MENA season continues on Saturday, September 27, and we have all the results and highlights from the action here at MMA News!

PFL MENA was set up last year as part of the promotion’s expansion efforts, and alongside the already-established PFL Europe and soon-to-debut PFL Africa and PFL Pacific, PFL MENA has ventured on into its second season.

The card takes place at The Arena Riyadh Venue for Exhibitions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will feature the semifinals in all four weight classes PFL MENA has tournaments in — welterweight, lightweight, featherweight, and bantamweight.

The main event will feature a semifinal in the welterweight tournament, as Mohammad Alaqraa takes on Ayman Galal. Alaqraa, the runner-up of last year’s welterweight tournament, reached tonight’s semifinal with a decision win over Omar Hussein in July. Galal, meanwhile, originally lost his first-round matchup with Mohamed Zarey, but the result was overturned to a no-contest after a failed drug test, resulting in Galal advancing.

The co-main event will see Mohsen Mohammadseifi facing Mohammad Fahmi in a lightweight semifinal bout. Mohammadseifi, last year’s lightweight tournament champion, began his quest for a second straight title with a decision win over Ahmed El Sisy in May. Fahmi pulled off a stunning first-round submission of Georges Eid on that same card.

The event will be broadcast on DAZN in most countries, as well as on the PFL App in the U.S. If you can’t watch any of the action, MMA News has you covered with the full results and all the highlights below.

2025 PFL MENA 3 Results & Highlights

Main Card:

Welterweight: Mohammad Alaqraa vs. Ayman Galal

Lightweight: Mohsen Mohammadseifi vs. Mohammad Fahmi

Flyweight Showcase: Malik Basahel vs. Ahmed Mostafa

Bantamweight: Xavier Alaoui vs. Islam Youssef

Lightweight: Salah Eddine Hamli vs. Souhil Tairi

Featherweight: Islam Reda vs. Taha Bendaoud

Preliminary Card:

Catchweight (160 lbs) Amateur Bout: Abdulaziz bin Moammar vs. Hassan Ahmed Moustafa

Welterweight: Badreddine Diani vs. Amir Fazli

Bantamweight: Moktar Benkaci vs. Nawras Abzakh

Featherweight: Yanis Ghemmouri vs. Izzeddine Al Derbani

