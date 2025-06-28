‘A Sparring Match’ – Fans Rip Into Sergio Pettis Besting Former Teammate Raufeon Stots In Lackluster Outing At PFL Chicago

A fight between former teammates and two of the best bantamweights in the world was ultimately lackluster; however, Sergio Pettis did enough to defeat Raufeon Stots at PFL Chicago.

Pettis dictated the pace early with kicks, landing clean combinations, while Stots didn’t bring out his expert wrestling abilities until scoring a takedown with about 40 seconds left in the round.

Pettis landed a slick backfist early in the second, but Stots responded by landing a strong punch that stumbled Pettis before landing a takedown. Pettis didn’t provide much defense from there, as Stots controlled the round on the ground.

Both men traded in a stand-up affair for the third round before, again, Stots scored a takedown with 40 seconds left, but didn’t do enough to take the round.

All three judges scored the fight for Pettis 29-28.

Stots vs. Pettis is a sparring match. I get that their friends but there’s a shot at $500k on the line cmon guys — Erich Richter (@erichterrr) June 28, 2025

Pettis just giving away this entire round and not even attempting to get up is quite the choice #PFLWorldTournament — Jerry Luizza (@JLuizza) June 28, 2025

Absolutely nobody in PFL shows any sense of urgency. Sergio Pettis has laid on his back for 5 full minutes of this round. — Feech Lopez (@FeechAprile) June 28, 2025

Awful, awful decisions back to back continue to water down the PFL’s already garbage product. Even Sergio Pettis was shocked he got the decision in a fight he very clearly didn’t win #PFLWorldTournament — DFAkin (@akycommenter) June 28, 2025

They gave Pettis that fight 😳. Come on PFL — CI (@CI_Pratt) June 28, 2025

WTF they gave Sergio Pettis the decision?



In what world — Kunath (@KunathMMA) June 28, 2025

PFL IS RIGGED MAN 😂😂😂 on Jesus Christ himself this company is gonna get caught with the biggest lawsuit in sports history. I’ll go to hell and burn for the rest of my life if Sergio Pettis won that fight 😂😂 no fucking shot — Arbitrage 101 (@ArbBetsEveryday) June 28, 2025

Glad the judges didn’t rob Sergio Pettis 🙏🏻 I thought it was clear but way too often judges reward meaningless late takedowns — Blessed Is Best (@WinnersGetRich) June 28, 2025

29-28 Pettis for me. Very close fight. #PFLWorldTournament — Ian O'Neill (@ioneillmma) June 28, 2025

Pettis, the former Bellator bantamweight champion, came into this fight off a pair of losses against Patchy Mix (losing his belt in the process) and Kyoji Horiguchi (a rematch of Pettis’ award-winning knockout in 2021).

Stots, the former interim Bellator champion, is now 3-2 in his last five.