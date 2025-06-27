‘A Stretcher For A Low Blow’ – Fans React As Alexandr Romanov Advances To PFL World Tournament Finals After No Contest, Stretchered Out From Low Blow By Valentin Moldavsky At PFL Chicago

In one of the most surreal finishes in PFL history, Valentin Moldavsky vs. Alexandr Romanov ends in a no contest after a knee to the groin left Romanov unable to continue with 34 seconds left in the first round.

Romanov was reportedly unable to stretch out his legs and had to be stretchered out of the cage.

Romanov, however, was selected by the judges as the winner of the round and will now face Oleg Popov in the finals of the PFL World Tournament at heavyweight in August.

Romanov used his wrestling to great success early, landing a belly-to-belly suplex and displaying top control, including a pair of submission attempts. Moldavsky landed a shot that wobbled Romanov late, with the pair swinging wildly until a clinch battle against the cage.

And it was there where Moldavsky landed a knee to the groin, causing an accidental foul. Romanov was in significant pain, and the fight was called off by the referee, resulting in the no contest.

Alexandr Romanov Advances To PFL World Tournament Finals After No Contest Vs. Valentin Moldavsky

Wow a stretcher for a low blow. Prayers to Romanov #PFLWorldTournament pic.twitter.com/ACOzfbouAa — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 28, 2025

I'm not 100% sure Romanov will ever have any more kids or even be alive after that shot. — $oul Bukkake #4 (@RV_2070) June 28, 2025

To be fair, Romanov deserves a million dollars after taking a shot like that to the balls#PFLWorldTournament — Elvis Sinosickk (@ElvisSinosickk) June 28, 2025

If Romanov goes through the final after this he might just be the goat. — MagicM (@MagicM_MMABets) June 28, 2025

Damn shame for Romanov’s PFL debut, he seems really banged up after that. Question would be if there’s a DQ or NC now, and how a potential NC decides who advances. Weird times. #PFLChicago — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) June 28, 2025

I feel for Romanov god damn — DWill (@TheRealDWill__) June 28, 2025

This is one of the funniest moments in PFL history. Literal tears man. Romanov funny guy. https://t.co/dPFxRfKheV — Knecht (@KnechtMMA) June 28, 2025

Hate seeing a no contest in a fight Romanov was dominating — Blessed Is Best (@WinnersGetRich) June 28, 2025

Romanov coach saying Romanov was dominating is wild lmao he was rocked then ran in for a clinch fest because he’s an out of shape fat lard piece of a shit #PFLWorldTournament — Zak (@ZMMAFLOW) June 28, 2025

Romanov was going to win that fight #PFLWorldTournament — Jordan (@JCorsoMMA) June 28, 2025

This is not the first time this happens to Romanov. He defeated Juan Espino in the UFC in 2022 by technical split decision after taking a groin shot.



He was transported to the hospital after the fight. #PFLWorldTournament pic.twitter.com/zbhDPqSw0f — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) June 28, 2025

Alexander Romanov might have a ruptured a testicle. pic.twitter.com/deVYKVT8QF — 🗞️ (@LudisCharta) June 28, 2025

Moldavsky, the former Bellator interim heavyweight champion, competed in the 2024 heavyweight season, defeating Ante Delija before losing to Linton Vassell. Moldavsky earned a spot in tonight’s semifinal after defeating Sergey Bilostenniy in May.

Romanov, who joined the PFL after parting with the UFC at the end of last year, made his PFL debut with a sub-two-minute submission of former interim Bellator heavyweight title challenger Tim Johnson in their first-round heavyweight tournament battle in May.