‘A Stud Everywhere’ – Fans React To Sullivan Cauley Pulling Out The Stops To Defeat Phil Davis In PFL World Tournament Semifinal At PFL Chicago

In a major upset, Sullivan Cauley manages to secure one of the spots in the PFL World Tournament light heavyweight final, defeating Phil Davis via unanimous decision in the PFL Chicago co-main event.

Cauley will now face Antonio Carlos Jr. in the light heavyweight tournament finals in August.

The opening round was competitive, with both men exchanging as Davis tried to assert control with his wrestling and takedowns. Cauley caught Davis’ attention late in the round with a sharp right hand, setting the tone for what would come.

Davis was using wrestling to his advantage more in the second round, busting open Cauley’s cheek with a pair of clinch knees to the head. But the momentum of the fight swung dramatically when Cauley rocked Davis late in the round with a right hand before a combination scored him a knockdown.

Cauley continued to get the better of Davis in the third, landing the more effective strikes and defending his wrestling and grappling well, going on to earn the nod on all three judges’ cards.

What an incredible performance from Sullivan Cauley! He is a stud everywhere and he handled business with Phil Davis excellently.



Nobody does that to Phil Davis. That’s a hell of a performance for a guy so fresh in his career. The evolution is going to be incredible to watch.… — Austin McQuade (@AustinMcquade) June 28, 2025

Sullivan Cauley just had the best performance of his career against an all-time great at 205. The PFL needed him to win this. #PFLWorldTournament #PFLMMA — Cloudbet Combat (@CloudbetCombat) June 28, 2025

That's a huge scalp on the 8-1 resume of Sullivan Cauley https://t.co/N7BsQG49N8 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 28, 2025

Sullivan Cauley 30-27 is a better scorecard than Phil Davis 29-28.



Argue with a wall. #PFLWorldTournament — Knecht (@KnechtMMA) June 28, 2025

Phil davis is a dumb goof how was he -450 makes no sense — – (@Wethenorth9055) June 28, 2025

30-27 x2??? No fuckin way. Close fight but no way in hell did Phil Davis lose all 3 rounds. I’m from

Chicago but maybe we shouldn’t have fights here anymore. These judges have been a complete joke. #PFL — 𝓢𝓽𝓮𝓯𝓪𝓷 𝓢𝓪𝓵𝓿𝓪𝓽𝓸𝓻𝓮 (@mulheron4) June 28, 2025

Is Phil Davis going to legit give this fight away bro lmfao this whole card is twilight zone bad #PFLWorldTournament — Jerry Luizza (@JLuizza) June 28, 2025

i cant believe i bet on a 41 year old figther lol what a waste of money phil davis oh well — Sika (@CAPFREAKSON) June 28, 2025

Sullivan Cauley scored this semifinal spot with a first-round finish of Alex Polizzi. This marked Cauley’s first victory that went past the first round.

Davis, the former Bellator light heavyweight champion, earned his spot in tonight’s semifinals with a finish of former PFL champion Rob Wilkinson when they met in May.