‘A Stud Everywhere’ – Fans React To Sullivan Cauley Pulling Out The Stops To Defeat Phil Davis In PFL World Tournament Semifinal At PFL Chicago

In a major upset, Sullivan Cauley manages to secure one of the spots in the PFL World Tournament light heavyweight final, defeating Phil Davis via unanimous decision in the PFL Chicago co-main event.
Cauley will now face Antonio Carlos Jr. in the light heavyweight tournament finals in August.
The opening round was competitive, with both men exchanging as Davis tried to assert control with his wrestling and takedowns. Cauley caught Davis’ attention late in the round with a sharp right hand, setting the tone for what would come.
Davis was using wrestling to his advantage more in the second round, busting open Cauley’s cheek with a pair of clinch knees to the head. But the momentum of the fight swung dramatically when Cauley rocked Davis late in the round with a right hand before a combination scored him a knockdown.
Cauley continued to get the better of Davis in the third, landing the more effective strikes and defending his wrestling and grappling well, going on to earn the nod on all three judges’ cards.
Sullivan Cauley scored this semifinal spot with a first-round finish of Alex Polizzi. This marked Cauley’s first victory that went past the first round.
Davis, the former Bellator light heavyweight champion, earned his spot in tonight’s semifinals with a finish of former PFL champion Rob Wilkinson when they met in May.