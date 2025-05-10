‘An Absolute Superstar’ – Fans React To Paul Hughes Starching Bruno Miranda In PFL Belfast Main Event

“Big News” is the big news coming out of PFL Europe’s event in Belfast.
Paul Hughes fulfilled his dream of competing at the SSE Arena in Belfast and made an impact while doing so, finishing Bruno Miranda in less than a minute in the evening’s featured bout.
Miranda opened the fight with a series of kicks, mainly focusing on the legs of Hughes. But all it took was one counter for the fight to turn things on a dime and end quickly. Hughes caught a kick and landed a left hook that dropped Miranda. Hughes followed up with a barrage of ground-and-pound until the referee stepped in, awarding the fight to Hughes after just 42 seconds.
Hughes signed with the PFL in 2024, debuting at the Bellator Champions Series event in June 2024, finishing Bobby King. Hughes then scored a major victory over A.J. McKee at the Battle of the Giants card in October before challenging Usman Nurmagomedov for the Bellator lightweight title in the main card of PFL’s Road to Dubai event in January — a fight Hughes lost via a controversial decision.
Hughes called out Nurmagomedov for a re-match following the win.
Miranda has now lost three of his last four. Miranda made the semi-finals of the 2023 PFL lightweight season, losing to Olivier Aubin-Mercier.