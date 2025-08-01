“An Incredible Breakthrough Year” – Fans React As Thad Jean Runs Through Logan Storley To Capture PFL World Tournament Welterweight Championship

Thad Jean continues to live up to the hype, as he scored a unanimous decision over Logan Storley in the main event of the PFL World Tournament card in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to capture the 2025 PFL Welterweight World Tournament title.

Jean controlled much of the early action with superior striking and stuffing most of Storley’s takedown attempts. Jean also rocked Storley in the first round with crisp counters, and he nearly finished the fight in round two after a vicious head kick.

Storley’s grappling skillset and takedowns made their presence more felt in the middle rounds of the belt. Storley gained control positions, though Jean usually was able to escape and continued his effective striking, doing some damage on Storley. Jean’s pace, however, slowed later on, though he continued to have a decent output.

Jean went on to score the unanimous decision with a pair of 49-46 scores and a 48-47.

Thad Jean Wins 2025 PFL Welterweight World Tournament

For a mostly one-sided contest that was a really entertaining fight. And a reminder Thad Jean wasn’t even supposed to be in this tournament. What an incredible breakthrough year. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 2, 2025

Thad Jean was almost not in the PFL tournament this year



What a epic year for him pic.twitter.com/814laSf4eV — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) August 2, 2025

Man Thad Jean is a badass and fun to watch! Like to see him in ufc one day for sure! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) August 2, 2025

Give me Thad Jean vs. Shamil Musaev if both are up for it by the end of the year. You couldn’t script a better fight for the inaugural WW title. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 2, 2025

Thad Jean should never leave PFL



Great career, they promote him well and he’s the best they got



Cool to seee — Kunath (@KunathMMA) August 2, 2025

This is a masterful performance from Thad Jean right now. Picking Storley apart completely. #PFLWorldTournament — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) August 2, 2025

Thad Jean calls out Shamil Musaev #PFLWorldTournament — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 2, 2025

Thad Jean is good but he wouldn’t win against anyone in the top 5 of the UFC Welterweight division. #PFLWorldTournament — james 🧤 (@fourgloves) August 2, 2025

After winning a PFL contract on the PFL Challenger Series and victories in a few showcase bouts, Jean entered the 2025 welterweight tournament and reached the finals with wins over Mukhamed Berkhamov and former Bellator welterweight champion Jason Jackson.

Storley, the former interim Bellator welterweight champion, reached the finals with wins over Joseph Luciano and Masayuki Kikuiri.