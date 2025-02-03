‘PLEASE RELEASE Me!’ – Bellator Champion Patchy Mix Again Pleads For PFL Exit

It’s no secret what Bellator Bantamweight Champion Patchy Mix wants from the Professional Fighters League in 2025. He wants out.

While the PFL ended last year with some strong championship events, things outside the cage didn’t exactly go smoothly for the organization.

Numerous fighters who came over as part of the PFL’s acquisition of Bellator MMA expressed their discontent, with legendary champ Patricio “Pitbull” Freire leading the way with his public criticism of his new employer.

The Brazilian finally got his wish for a release granted in January, but that hasn’t left the PFL without more fires to put out.

Another Bellator titleholder who has demanded to be let go in recent months is Mix, who won the bantamweight belt in April 2023 with a knockout of Raufeon Stots.

Frustrated with canceled fights that left him with just one title defense in 2024, “No Love” joined Freire in targeting free agency. But while the Bellator legend is now free from his contract and pushing for a UFC signing, Mix remains part of the PFL.

And he recently surfaced again on Instagram to make a fresh plea for a release, citing the new uncertainty surrounding his status as a champ after the PFL eliminated the Bellator brand from its plans moving forward.

“Right now im 31 years of age. In the prime of my career. I spent my last 6 years of my life fully dedicated to @bellatormma. I worked extremely hard and sacrificed everything to win the grand prix and become a (3) multi time world champion. Now with the promotion gone I’m exactly champion of what?

“I’ve always showed up to put it on the line have never turned down a single fight. Right now in perspective as a healthy world champion I fought just once going on 15 months now. All my momentum in my career has been lost, As this is the longest layoff of my 31 fights I’ve had between amateur and pro.

“I’m 20-1 now close to 5 years undefeated. I’ve finished my last 13/15 opponents and am legitimately one round removed from a perfect 21-0. Not boring entertainer either since I have an 80 percent finish rate. I KNOW I’m the best in the world at bantamweight and I want to prove this.

“I ask this with the upmost respect and urgency from @dscct@pflmma PLEASE RELEASE ‼️ me from my contract so I can perform to make money and do what I have to do to support my family. I’m in the prime of my career and I’m the BEST. I should be able to compete against the other best fighters In the world and not be on the shelf. If the sky was the limit I’m on the moon right now skill wise and there should be only one octagon I display my skill set in. Plus the ambassador for @pflmma is @francisngannou I mean I’m a world champion out of the same gym and you personally see how hard I work and try to be a leader for this team. This is no way to treat a champion. RELEASE patchy mix ‼️”

Given Mix’s status as one of the top bantamweights in the world, in addition to his relatively young age of 31, it remains to be seen whether the PFL higher-ups will oblige like they did Freire’s request for a release last month.