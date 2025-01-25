‘We Need Him vs. Ngannou’ – Fans React As Ex-Bellator Champ Vadim Nemkov Submits Tim Johnson In Final Fight Of PFL Contract

What comes next for Vadim Nemkov is uncertain, but it can still include great opportunities following a win over Tim Johnson in the co-main event of PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai on Jan. 25.

Nemkov made things look easily, landing several head kicks on Johnson that busted him open across the center of his head. The Russian was able to get a takedown and worked over his American foe against the fence. After dragging him away from the fence, Johnson attempted to power up.

The former Bellator light heavyweight champion, however, answered by wrapping his legs around Johnson and bringing him back down, flattening the UFC veteran and scoring the rear-naked choke victory.

Dominant performance from Vadim Nemkov at Heavyweight!#RoadToDubai | LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 MAX

🇬🇧🇮🇪 DAZN

🇷🇺 OKKO pic.twitter.com/l2DccvOK04 — PFL (@PFLMMA) January 25, 2025

Vadim Nemkov Easily Submits Late-Notice Opponent Tim Johnson, Fans Ponder Ngannou Showdown

Light heavyweight or heavyweight, Vadim Nemkov is one of the best fighters on Earth. Easy work against Tim Johnson.



We need him vs. Ngannou, please. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) January 25, 2025

Bruh Vadim Nemkov needs to stop fighting these bums. What a waste of talent. Can't believe that Corey Anderson fight fell through…#PFL #MMApic.twitter.com/no7tbPszoJ — Brawler Broadcast (@brawlrbroadcast) January 25, 2025

Nemkov made Johnson look like he was moving in slow motion.



Nemkov is hands down the best opponent available for Ngannou in the PFL. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 25, 2025

What an ass kicking. HW's should not move like Vadim Nemkov. And that was the last fight on his PFL contract — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 25, 2025

Vadim Nemkov runs through Tim Johnson. One-sided for as long as it lasted.



I'm down for either Nemkov-Ngannou or Nemkov signing with the UFC. Nothing else. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) January 25, 2025

Vadim Nemkov would beat Alex Pereira btw — BORZ DRIPMAEV (@big38gohawkem) January 25, 2025

Vadim Nemkov is faster, harder-hitting, more skilled and more seasoned than Tom Aspinall do not @ me — smoogy (@smoogymma) January 25, 2025

Vadim Nemkov would have always battered Alex Pereira btw — Azeem MMA 🥊🎯 (@AzeemMma2) January 25, 2025

Not many fighters are in a better position than Vadim Nemkov.



Free agent.



Clear #1 option to fight Francis Ngannou.



Sign to UFC & immediately in title contention. — Andy Hickey MMA (@AndyHickeyMMA) January 25, 2025

Nemkov is now 2-0 at heavyweight after defeating Bruno Cappelozza last February at the PFL vs. Bellator card. Nemkov is now a free agent after fighting out his PFL (formerly Bellator) contract.

Jonhson, meanwhile, has now lost back-to-back fights after three straight wins.