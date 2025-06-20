PFL

‘Class Grappling’ – Fans React To Jena Bishop Securing PFL World Tournament Finals Spot With Choke

By Thomas Albano

Jena Bishop put on a submissions masterclass in her win over Ekaterina Shakalova, scoring a second-round finish to move on to the finals of the PFL women’s flyweight World Tournament.

Bishop looked for submissions early in the opening round, as Shakalova attempted to pressure early, only to be thwarted by Bishop’s takedown attempts. Bishop constantly attacked from the bottom, adding hammerfists into attempts of a triangle, heel hook, and calf slicer — though Shakalova landed strong shots from up top.

But in the second round, Bishop took quick control of the action, quickly advancing into mount and then taking the back. She sunk in a choke and scored the victory from there.

Bishop made it to the semifinals of last year’s women’s flyweight season, losing to eventual champion Dakota Ditcheva. Bishop had made it into tonight’s semifinals with a win over Kana Watanabe in April.

Shakalova made it to this semifinal fight with a major upset over former Bellator champion Julianna Velasquez in their opening round encounter.

