‘Class Grappling’ – Fans React To Jena Bishop Securing PFL World Tournament Finals Spot With Choke

Jena Bishop put on a submissions masterclass in her win over Ekaterina Shakalova, scoring a second-round finish to move on to the finals of the PFL women’s flyweight World Tournament.

Bishop looked for submissions early in the opening round, as Shakalova attempted to pressure early, only to be thwarted by Bishop’s takedown attempts. Bishop constantly attacked from the bottom, adding hammerfists into attempts of a triangle, heel hook, and calf slicer — though Shakalova landed strong shots from up top.

But in the second round, Bishop took quick control of the action, quickly advancing into mount and then taking the back. She sunk in a choke and scored the victory from there.

JENA BISHOP TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP! She finishes Ekaterina Shakalova with a rear naked choke. #PFLWorldTournament LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌎https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/uKGaFuatWr — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 20, 2025

Jena Bishop Advances To World Tournament Finals With Submission-Filled Performance

JENA BISHOP SECURES THE CHOKE OMG THATS CLASS GRAPPLING… AT THE AGE OF 39 — eased bee (@easedbeecod) June 20, 2025

Jena Bishop with a gift top position to open the second round, I’m not sure what Ekaterina Shakalova is doing. #PFLWorldTournament — 🗞️ (@LudisCharta) June 20, 2025

Jena Bishop submits Ekaterina Shakalova with a RNC in the second round to advance to the championship fight! That was a fun fight. #PFLWorldTournament — John Beiser (@RWHockeyJohn) June 20, 2025

Jena Bishop grappling is actually crazy good — Jonathon Hutzler (@JonathonHutzler) June 20, 2025

Jena Bishop with the submission #PFLWorldTournament — Murfey (@Murfey6) June 20, 2025

Jena Bishop what a massive performance! Round two submission win #PFLWorldTournament — John Hyland 💙🟦 (@QuoteThisSports) June 20, 2025

Jena Bishop submits Ekaterina Shakalova in RD2 at #PFLWorldTournament | she rolled right into the arms of Bishop who finished the job and advances to the championship — 🗞️ (@LudisCharta) June 20, 2025

Bishop made it to the semifinals of last year’s women’s flyweight season, losing to eventual champion Dakota Ditcheva. Bishop had made it into tonight’s semifinals with a win over Kana Watanabe in April.

Shakalova made it to this semifinal fight with a major upset over former Bellator champion Julianna Velasquez in their opening round encounter.