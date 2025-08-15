“Contender Series For Him In 2 Years” – Fans React As Marcirley Alves Staves Off Justin Wetzell For 2025 PFL Bantamweight World Tournament Title

In a battle of two men who started the PFL bantamweight tournament as alternates before being official participants, Marcirley Alves managed to outwork Justin Wetzell in a featured bout at the PFL World Tournament card in Charlotte, North Carolina, to become the 2025 PFL World Tournament champion at bantamweight.

Alves started strong, finding his range early with combinations, including a sharp left that caught Wetzell in the opening round. Wetzell tried to slow the pace, but Alves’ striking volume and takedown defense controlled most of the fight’s first half.

Momentum shifted in round four, as Wetzell finally secured takedowns and pressured Alves, mixing knees and body shots. Wetzell took his grappling pressure and combined it with clinch pressure in the fifth.

Wetzell then landed a huge knee in the fifth that dropped Alves. He nearly scored a D’Arce choke, but Alves narrowly escaped. Wetzell pushed forward with flurries and cage control, though Alves stayed in control and fired back.

Alves reached the final with a finish of Leandro Higo in the first round and a win over former Bellator champion Brent Primus in the semifinals.

Wetzell, who entered with 11 wins in his last 12, secured his spot in the final through wins over Kasum Kasumov and Mando Gutierrez.