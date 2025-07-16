40-year-old Cris Cyborg reveals potential MMA retirement timeline

Mixed martial arts legend Cris Cyborg has opened up on her plans to retire from the sport after an incredible career.

While she may be 40 years of age, Cris Cyborg is still more than capable of going out there and putting on a show. She’s been doing it for a long time now across multiple sports, but after all of that success, it appears as if she’s finally starting to see the end of the road.

Cris Cyborg has won belts in a plethora of major organizations including the UFC, and when the dust settles, she’ll almost certainly go down in history as one of the greatest female fighters of all time.

In a recent interview, Cris Cyborg spoke candidly about her plans to retire from mixed martial arts, seemingly after two more fights.

Speaking with @LynchOnSports I confirm my plan is to retire as a @PFLMMA fighter following my last 2 MMA fights to pursue veterinarian medicine in Brazil pic.twitter.com/Bbic9ZxZ8v — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) July 16, 2025

Cris Cyborg lays out MMA retirement plans

“The reality is this decision has literally been (there) longer,” Cyborg said in an interview with James Lynch. “When I signed this current contract, we had already made the plan to finish the contract and retire, because we started the legacy tour when I fought against Larissa Pacheco. So I have two fights left, and I’m ready for the next chapter. Some fighters will never know when to end. I just turned 40 years old, I feel great, but we have to know when it’s time to stop.”

“I like to do step by step,” Cyborg said. “My next fight, I believe, is going to be Sara Collins. She’s undefeated, she beat Leah McCourt, she’s No. 1 in Australia, she fought girls at the top at 145 pounds. I believe she’s going to be next, and I like to think about the next one.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie