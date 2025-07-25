Dakota Ditcheva is Ready for a Super-Fight against Valentina Shevchenko “History Making”

PFL sensation Dakota Ditcheva has made it clear that she’d be interested in a superfight against Valentina Shevchenko.

As we know, Dakota Ditcheva is easily one of the most exciting fighters in women’s mixed martial arts right now and that’s been the case for quite some time. She continues to thrive under the PFL umbrella and while many want to see her make the switch over to the UFC, she’s decided to continue plying her trade with the PFL, recently signing a new deal with the promotion.

Of course, given her flyweight success, Dakota Ditcheva has often been linked with an eventual superfight against the one and only Valentina Shevchenko. It doesn’t seem like it’s going to be happening anytime soon, but the masses still want to see it.

In a recent interview, Dakota Ditcheva spoke about the possibility of that bout coming to fruition.

Dakota Ditcheva looks ahead to possible superfight

“I don’t know if UFC super-fight is in my immediate future, but if PFL champ versus UFC champ happens, I’m happy to do it. That would be a serious, history-making fight.”

Ditcheva has many years ahead of her in MMA as she celebrates her 27th birthday today. As far as the UFC is concerned, you’d have to imagine they’ll be keeping a close eye on her – and with so much potential clearly yet to be brought to the forefront, we can’t imagine they’ll turn their nose up at signing her one day.

Will Valentina still be at the top? We’ll have to wait and see.