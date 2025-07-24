Dakota Ditcheva: Laura Sanko Says the UFC Needs “Violent Cinderella”

UFC commentator Laura Sanko wants to see Dakota Ditcheva join the promotion sooner rather than later.

As we know, Dakota Ditcheva is one of the biggest stars in women’s mixed martial arts today. That’s saying something, too, given that she has yet to step foot into the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s octagon.

Instead, Dakota Ditcheva has been making a name for herself in the PFL. It’s all been smooth sailing so far and as we look ahead to the future, it certainly seems as if she’s gearing up to become the new face of the promotion – if she isn’t already.

In a recent video, the aforementioned Laura Sanko made it known that she’s very interested in seeing Dakota Ditcheva make the switch over to the UFC.

Laura Sanko wants Dakota Ditcheva in UFC

“For me, it’s Dakota Ditcheva. What a fighter. Talk about a women’s division needing a superstar… She is a violent Cinderella. Bring her to the UFC as soon as you possibly can.”

Ditcheva is set to turn 27 years of age tomorrow and you’d think that she would be interested in making her way over to the UFC at this point in her career. Alas, perhaps she wants the best deal possible, and would rather make as much money and build as much hype as she can with the PFL before the jump.

Either way, Dakota has the potential to do some incredible things in the sport, and it’ll be interesting to see how this all plays out (sorry Dana).