‘Dominant And Drained Him’ – Fans React To Movlid Khaybulaev Putting On Grappling Master Class To Lock Up Featherweight PFL World Tournament Final Spot

Movlid Khaybulaev put on a dominant display of takedowns and grappling pressure, as he took a clear decision over Taekyun Kim at the PFL World Tournament semifinal event in Nashville to lock up a spot in the 145-pound final fight.

From the opening round, Khaybulaev repeatedly grounded Kim with takedowns, neutralizing his offense and constantly wearing him down with clinch control, top pressure, and knees to the legs. Kim showed heart in trying to escape Khaybulaev’s relentless grappling offense, especially in the later moments of the fight, but it all was for naught.

Khaybulaev’s takedowns, top control, and consistent damage proved to be too much over the course of 15 minutes, totaling nine takedowns in that timeframe. The last takedown came in the closing seconds to seal a dominant win, with Khaybulaev sweeping the scorecards.

Both fighters refuse to give in. Round 3 of Khaybulaev vs. Kim starts NOW!#PFLWorldTournament LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/2XopAa0f5x — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 13, 2025

Taekyun Kim was pulling out all the tricks in his bag by the end of this one. #PFLWorldTournament LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/C6PeIjYas4 — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 13, 2025

Movlid Khaybulaev Clinches Finals Spot With Win Over Taekyun Kim In PFL World Tournament

Ha, just nothing left. Movlid dominant and drained him. Impressive. #PFLWorldTournament — Dusty Andrews (@Fight_Expert) June 13, 2025

The way people were betting this fight had me feeling like either new money somehow has no idea who Movlid was or it was a wild overreaction to the Kennedy fight. Either way, this man is the PFL featherweight GOAT. 🐐🐐#PFLWorldTournament — Strong and Jacket (@strongandjacket) June 13, 2025

Movlid Khaybulaev v. Taekyun Kim

R3 – Khaybulaev 10-9 (30-27)

A Russian wrestling clinic from Movlid. It will be 30-27 on all the judges' scorecards#PFLWorldTournament — Combat Sports Judging 🥊👊📝 (@PredictingMMA) June 13, 2025

Movlid winning it all for featherweight!!!

Dude only loses to people off PEDs! #pflworldtournament #pfl — CombatSportsPodcast (@CombatSportsYT) June 13, 2025

Movlid Khaybulaev advances to the FINALS!



Dominant performance from the former champ with great fence control and a lot of takedowns. Beat Kim 30-27 all the way around and is set to face the winner of Pinedo-Braga 3 later!#PFLWorldTournament — In The Corner Podcast (@InTheCorner_Pod) June 13, 2025

Need Movlid to tigthten up..he's looked better than this #PFLWorldTournament — makhachev's 🐎 (@makhachevshorse) June 13, 2025

Khaybulaev, the 2021 PFL featherweight champion, remains unbeaten and now advances to the finals, where he will meet the winner of the trilogy fight between Jesus Pinedo and Gabriel Braga.

Kim, a veteran of Brave CF and UAE Warriors, suffers just the second loss of his professional MMA career.