HomeNewsPFL
Donn Davis
Image: PFL MMA

Donn Davis Causes A Stir By Claiming Bellator Fighters ‘Got Way More Fights’ Than PFL Counterparts In 2024

A certain hole is being dug deeper, it seems.

By Harvey Leonard

Donn Davis, founder and chairman of the Professional Fighters League (PFL), continues to dismiss any suggestion that his promotion hasn’t done right by fighters it acquired through the Bellator acquisition.

Davis and the PFL have come under heavy scrutiny in recent weeks after a number of fighters went public with their complaints about management.

Most notably, champions Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Patchy Mix marked some of the unhappy ex-Bellator stars who were left without their desired number of fights in 2024 — the first full calendar year post-the PFL’s purchase of its rival organization. That led to them even requesting their release from the PFL on social media.

The promotion hasn’t released an official statement, however, and its founder has been largely dismissive of the fighters’ complaints in his recent LinkedIn and X posts.

And after previously insisting he and his colleagues did “the best” they could, Davis’ latest comments have once again failed to take the likes of “Pitbull” and Mix’s thoughts seriously.

Davis wrote on social media Wednesday, claiming that Bellator fighters actually “got way more fights” than PFL athletes in 2024 in spite of the numerous canceled Champions Series cards.

Of course, the addition of context to Davis’ figures does little to help his case.

While plenty of fighters were added to the PFL’s season format, where they competed numerous times, that doesn’t change the fact that Freire, Mix, Danny Sabatello and the like made the walk just once.

It’s hard to imagine those sidelined fighters will be changing their stance on a push for more activity as long as others were handed two or three times more appearances in the cage.

Unsurprisingly, Davis’ latest attempt at pushing away fighter complains did not go down well with the MMA community online — to say the least.

Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

Islam Makhachev’s Manager On P4P Debate: Jon Jones ‘Can’t Beat Gane, Stipe & Be In The Top 5’

UFC
The manager of UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev has a firm take on Jon...

Renato Moicano Explains Why Size Won’t Affect Ilia Topuria Finding Success At Lightweight

UFC
UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano has little doubt that featherweight champion Ilia Topuria would...

Reinier de Ridder Vows To ‘Wreck’ Kevin Holland At UFC 311 After Not Going ‘Full Throttle’ In Debut

UFC
UFC newcomer Reinier de Ridder may not have majorly impressed in his debut, but...

Islam Makhachev Recalls Being ‘Upset’ At Michael Chandler’s UFC Title Shot: ‘One Fight, He Beat Dan Hooker’ 

UFC
UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev got his shot at gold in 2022, but he...

Daniel Cormier Unsure Jon Jones Will Get His Rumored Price Tag For Tom Aspinall Fight

UFC
Although Daniel Cormier doubts that UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones will secure his rumored...

Usman Nurmagomedov ‘More Stressed’ For Umar & Makhachev’s UFC 311 Fights Than His Own Title Defense

UFC
Usman Nurmagomedov may display nerves of steel in his own fighting career, but when...

O’Malley’s Coach On Merab Dvalishvili’s Anger Toward Umar Nurmagomedov: ‘Looks Like He’s About To Start Crying’ 

UFC
If it was any other fighter, one may look at Merab Dvalishvili's emotions heading...

UFC Middleweight Contender Recalls Turning Down Alex Pereira Fight In 2022: ‘I Was Like, F*ck No’

UFC
UFC middleweight contender Chris Curtis has no issue proclaiming his decision to turn down...

Carlos Prates Takes Issue With Omission From ‘Best Hands In The UFC’ List

UFC
The UFC is home to some incredible strikers who are particularly known for the...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002