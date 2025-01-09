Donn Davis Causes A Stir By Claiming Bellator Fighters ‘Got Way More Fights’ Than PFL Counterparts In 2024

Donn Davis, founder and chairman of the Professional Fighters League (PFL), continues to dismiss any suggestion that his promotion hasn’t done right by fighters it acquired through the Bellator acquisition.

Davis and the PFL have come under heavy scrutiny in recent weeks after a number of fighters went public with their complaints about management.

Most notably, champions Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Patchy Mix marked some of the unhappy ex-Bellator stars who were left without their desired number of fights in 2024 — the first full calendar year post-the PFL’s purchase of its rival organization. That led to them even requesting their release from the PFL on social media.

The promotion hasn’t released an official statement, however, and its founder has been largely dismissive of the fighters’ complaints in his recent LinkedIn and X posts.

And after previously insisting he and his colleagues did “the best” they could, Davis’ latest comments have once again failed to take the likes of “Pitbull” and Mix’s thoughts seriously.

Davis wrote on social media Wednesday, claiming that Bellator fighters actually “got way more fights” than PFL athletes in 2024 in spite of the numerous canceled Champions Series cards.

2024 @PFLMMA interesting fighter statistics on activity …



Bellator fighters actually got way more fights than PFL fighters …



16 Events (League + Champions)

174 Fights (x2 = 348 Fighters)



218 = BELLATOR Fighters (63%)

130 = PFL Fighters (37%)#PFLMMA #Bellator — Donn Davis (@DonnDavisPFL) January 8, 2025

Of course, the addition of context to Davis’ figures does little to help his case.

While plenty of fighters were added to the PFL’s season format, where they competed numerous times, that doesn’t change the fact that Freire, Mix, Danny Sabatello and the like made the walk just once.

It’s hard to imagine those sidelined fighters will be changing their stance on a push for more activity as long as others were handed two or three times more appearances in the cage.

Unsurprisingly, Davis’ latest attempt at pushing away fighter complains did not go down well with the MMA community online — to say the least.

Donn, as respectfully as I can say this, this ain’t it. You are actively hurting yourself by doing this. — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) January 8, 2025

Donn please get Patchy Mix a fight https://t.co/GkJyPEVyp2 — Gordon Momon (@TMC_MMA) January 8, 2025

The bar is on the floor and this dude digs a tunnel everyday to find a way to get underneath it https://t.co/re16pv8RRk — William – Open Note Grappling 📝 (@OpenNoteGrapple) January 8, 2025

How about plan more events for the current year and figure out where the event in two weeks is streaming instead of defending this lie. You didn't book the Bellator fighters, you released half of them, and you made tons take paycuts. — Yuri (@yurihousa) January 8, 2025

you are so bad at your job the sliminess is transparent — hq (@hqtred) January 8, 2025

You can’t be serious — Ⓜ️ (@GrandMmaster) January 8, 2025

You are really bad at this. Who are the morons you do business with? — jray (@podsox19) January 8, 2025