Dubai to Host PFL Champions Series on October 3 Featuring Two World Title Rematches – Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes 2

The PFL will stage a major championship event in Dubai on October 3, headlined by two world title bouts at the Coca-Cola Arena. The card, titled PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai – The Rematch, will feature the return meeting between Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes, as well as a light heavyweight title clash between Corey Anderson and Dovlet Yagshimuradov.

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes 2

The main event will see undefeated lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov (19-0, 1 NC) defend his title against Ireland’s Paul Hughes (14-2). The pair fought earlier this year in January at the same venue, producing a five-round contest that many regarded as one of the best fights of the year. Nurmagomedov was declared the winner by decision, though the result was the subject of fan debate. Hughes has since returned with a rapid 42-second win over Bruno Miranda in May, using his post-fight interview to directly call for the rematch.

Nurmagomedov, known for his technical control and tactical approach, holds notable wins over former champions Patricky Pitbull and Benson Henderson, competing in what is considered one of MMA’s most competitive divisions. The October meeting will mark his latest defence against one of his closest rivals.

Corey Anderson vs. Dovlet Yagshimuradov

The co-main event will revisit a previous encounter between former Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Corey Anderson (19-6) and reigning PFL Light Heavyweight Tournament Champion Dovlet Yagshimuradov (25-7-1). Anderson won their first match in the 2021 Bellator World Grand Prix Quarterfinal by third-round stoppage. Since that bout, Anderson has collected the Bellator title and recently halted 2024 PFL Heavyweight Champion Denis Goltsov. Yagshimuradov, representing Turkmenistan, has gone unbeaten in his last seven fights, securing the PFL light heavyweight belt with a victory over Impa Kasanganay.

2025 PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series: at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, Saturday, Saturday, January, 25, 2025. (Jose Peñuela / PFL)

PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai – The Rematch

The undercard will include an undefeated heavyweight meeting between Pouya Rahmani (4-0) and Slim Trabelsi (8-0). Also scheduled is a 165-pound grudge bout between Zubaira Tukhugov (20-6-1) and Artem Lobov (14-15-1), originally planned for 2018 but cancelled after the UFC 229 post-fight incident. In welterweight action, 2024 PFL MENA Champion Omar El Dafrawy (14-5) meets PFL Europe Champion Florim Zendeli (10-1-1), with both fighters riding unbeaten streaks.

2025 PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series: at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, Saturday, Saturday, January, 25, 2025. (Jose Peñuela / PFL)

The event is part of the PFL’s ongoing “Road to Dubai” initiative, run in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. Launched in November 2024, the campaign has brought multiple international MMA cards to the UAE and will culminate in the Road to Dubai Finale in January.

PFL CEO John Martin called the October event one of the league’s biggest nights, noting the significance of staging two championship fights in Dubai. He cited the city’s growing position as a host for major MMA events and the PFL’s role in presenting high-level competition on a global stage.