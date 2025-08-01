‘Elite Fighter’ – Fans React As Movlid Khaybulaev Earns Second PFL Tournament Title With Grappling Showcase Over Jesus Pinedo At PFL World Championship

Four years after his first PFL title, Movlid Khaybulaev finds success in the PFL once again, defeating Jesus Pinedo in a battle of former champs to capture his second PFL belt at the PFL World Championships in Atlantic City.

Khaybulaev set the fight’s pace early by scoring early takedowns and controlling the action from top position, despite Pinedo landing some elbows from the bottom.

Khaybulaev nearly finished Pinedo twice in the second round, scoring a knockdown and executing an arm-triangle choke right before the bell. Pinedo, however, responded in the third with a knockdown of his own, courtesy of a big right hand. Khaybulaev, however, quickly recovered and re-established control with his ground game again.

The championship rounds saw more of the same, as Khaybulaev used handcuffs, mat returns, and heavy top pressure to wear Pinedo down. In the fifth, Khaybulaev managed to get into full mount and locked up another arm-triangle. This time, it was enough to score the tap and lock up the PFL title.

Movlid Khaybulaev Wins 2025 PFL Featherweight World Tournament

Movlid Khaybulaev, elite fighter👏



This ref gave Pinedo every chances possible, I don’t know how you stand them back up if a fighter is landing elbows from top position. — DravhyMMA (@Dravhy_) August 2, 2025

Movlid domination. And taps Pinedo for the exclamation point. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 2, 2025

Movlid Khaybulaev is absolutely smashing Jesus Pinedo, my word. Somehow Pinedo is surviving but his face is exploded at this point #PFLWorldTournament — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 2, 2025

Absolute domination by Movlid.

And watching Khabib so into it and as intense as if he was fighting was just super cool. This was simply two warriors fighting at the highest level with the GOAT coaching the champ. I love this stuff. @PFLMMA pic.twitter.com/k6cR4DsBVS — The Coach (@Thecoachrules) August 2, 2025

Aand thats the fight. Pinedo couldnt defend a single takedown, or even make Movlid work for these positions. Pinedo straight ass. Jesus. #PFLWorldTournament — G G (@BenzemaPouta) August 2, 2025

Would love to see Movlid Khaybulaev in the UFC

One of the best wrestlers at 145 and great striking#PFLWorldTournament #PFL — Francis Nganou (@joshvanfan) August 2, 2025

whats left for movlid in pfl? hes been there 7 years — Stamkos96 (@Stamkos96) August 2, 2025

Khaybulaev now advances to 23-0-1 (1 NC) in his undefeated pro career and locks up a future PFL featherweight world title shot. He advanced to tonight’s final with decisions over Jeremy Kennedy and Kim Tae-kyun.

Pinedo, meanwhile, advanced with finishes of Adam Borics and Gabriel Braga.