Former TUF Winner Bryan Battle Signs With PFL After UFC Release

A little more than two weeks following his release from the UFC, Bryan Battle has signed with the PFL.

The PFL welcomed Battle in an announcement posted to social media on September 5.

Battle was released from the UFC on August 20 after missing weight for a scheduled fight with Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC 319, causing the bout’s cancelation. Battle weighed in at 190 pounds for the fight, four pounds over the non-title middleweight limit.

This was after Battle had already missed weight by four pounds at welterweight for a fight with Randy Brown that took place at UFC 310 this past December.

After an 8-2 amateur record between 2017 and 2018, Battle made his professional MMA debut in July 2019. He’d go 5-1 before participating in season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, going on to defeat Kemran Lachinov, Andre Petroski, and Gilbert Urbina to win the middleweight portion of the tournament.

Battle went 7-1 (1 NC) in the UFC.

In the time between his UFC release and PFL signing, Battle took a short-notice bout with Derik de Freitas at DBX 3 for Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing promotion. Battle won the bizarre bout in just under a minute.