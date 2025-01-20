PFL Chairman Donn Davis Lays Out Expectations For Francis Ngannou In 2025

Francis Ngannou has an exciting year ahead as he balances his pursuits in both boxing and MMA.

In his return to MMA, Ngannou delivered a dominant victory over Renan Ferreira at PFL: Battle of the Giants, reigniting fan interest in what the former UFC heavyweight champion will do next.

Ngannou has expressed his openness to competing in both sports, though his next move hinges on discussions with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). The promotion’s founder and chairman, Donn Davis, confirmed that Ngannou remains under contract with the organization and shared insights into their collaborative planning process.

“He is still under the same contract with us,” Davis explained during a Town Hall-style interview with MMA Fighting. “We’re happy, he’s happy. No. 2, we work very partner-like with Francis. We plan, ‘What does he want to do? Why does he want to do that? What are the full options?’ We sit down with him like you would any real partner.”

Davis indicated that Ngannou is likely to compete in both boxing and MMA in 2025 but suggested the former could come first due to the lucrative opportunities available.

“If I had to guess, I would think boxing will be first, given the opportunities he has,” Davis said. “I don’t want to say anything about that. That’s his business for him to announce, but he has unbelievable boxing opportunities. So I think that’s more likely to come first, and MMA is likely to come second.”

According to Davis, Ngannou’s fans can expect to see him compete in one fight in each sport this year.

“What I believe you’ll see from Francis this year is one MMA in PFL and one boxing from Francis,” Davis concluded. “So I think fans of Francis will see him do one of each this year.”

As Ngannou’s next steps unfold, the combat sports world will eagerly anticipate his dual-sport ambitions and the challenges that lie ahead.