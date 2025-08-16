Francis Ngannou’s Inactivity Prompts MMA Analyst To Urge PFL To Scrap Heavyweight Division

Francis Ngannou’s inactivity compels an MMA analyst to advise PFL for drastic measures with the heavyweight division.
“The Predator” inked his deal with PFL in May 2023, securing several exclusive perks, including being named chairman of PFL Africa with the responsibility of spearheading MMA’s growth across the continent. However, when PFL Africa finally launched with a sold-out debut in Cape Town this July, Ngannou was conspicuously absent.
Francis Ngannou’s absence from the Cape Town debut didn’t sit well with PFL chairman Donn Davis, who openly voiced his disappointment over the Cameroonian’s no-show at such a landmark event.
John McCarthy Suggests PFL Should Shut Down Heavyweight Division With Francis Ngannou On Sidelines
During a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast alongside former UFC fighter Josh Thomson, “Big” John McCarthy criticized Francis Ngannou for failing to live up to his PFL deal, pointing out that “The Predator” has fought just once in the past two years.
With Ngannou stuck on the sidelines, the veteran MMA analyst argued that the PFL heavyweight division lacks the depth to justify its existence and suggested the promotion should instead invest its resources into other weight classes.
Francis Ngannou’s lone outing inside the SmartCage came at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants in October 2024, where he stopped Renan Ferreira via first-round TKO to capture the PFL super heavyweight title.
Since parting ways with the UFC, however, “The Predator” has shifted his focus to boxing, suffering back-to-back defeats in high-profile bouts against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.