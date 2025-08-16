Francis Ngannou’s Inactivity Prompts MMA Analyst To Urge PFL To Scrap Heavyweight Division

Francis Ngannou’s inactivity compels an MMA analyst to advise PFL for drastic measures with the heavyweight division.

“The Predator” inked his deal with PFL in May 2023, securing several exclusive perks, including being named chairman of PFL Africa with the responsibility of spearheading MMA’s growth across the continent. However, when PFL Africa finally launched with a sold-out debut in Cape Town this July, Ngannou was conspicuously absent.

Francis Ngannou’s absence from the Cape Town debut didn’t sit well with PFL chairman Donn Davis, who openly voiced his disappointment over the Cameroonian’s no-show at such a landmark event.

“I’m not going to hide it – I expected him. This is part of his vision, so that all those fighters out there don’t have to leave the continent like he did. We worked for two years— I’m disappointed.”



– PFL Chairman Donn Davis on Francis Ngannou skipping PFL Africa pic.twitter.com/n1yLqgo1Gq — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) August 9, 2025

John McCarthy Suggests PFL Should Shut Down Heavyweight Division With Francis Ngannou On Sidelines

During a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast alongside former UFC fighter Josh Thomson, “Big” John McCarthy criticized Francis Ngannou for failing to live up to his PFL deal, pointing out that “The Predator” has fought just once in the past two years.

With Ngannou stuck on the sidelines, the veteran MMA analyst argued that the PFL heavyweight division lacks the depth to justify its existence and suggested the promotion should instead invest its resources into other weight classes.

“It’s a glamour division with no talent,” McCarthy said. “Let’s just be honest, OK? Why do you have it? You have the ability to put in a flyweight division. You finally put in the bantamweights: Way to go. That was a smart thing. You’ve got some really good, talented people in that. Open up the 125-pound division. Take the heavyweights, get rid of it.

“Be honest, (the UFC’s) whole (heavyweight) lineup, it’s just not that good. You can take a look at the PFL’s lineup. Yes, Francis is a good fighter… Get rid of it. All it does is cost you way more money than it’s worth for your promotion. Get rid of the heavyweights, put in all the other weight classes. Have 125, ’35, ’45, ’55 – you’ll have it all the way to 205. You don’t need the heavyweights because they’re not doing anything for you, and Francis is not doing anything as far as what he was supposedly contracted for.”

Francis Ngannou’s lone outing inside the SmartCage came at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants in October 2024, where he stopped Renan Ferreira via first-round TKO to capture the PFL super heavyweight title.

Since parting ways with the UFC, however, “The Predator” has shifted his focus to boxing, suffering back-to-back defeats in high-profile bouts against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.