“Has To Be Some Kind Of Error” – Fans Blast Judges Giving Makkasharip Zaynukov Questionable Decision Win Over John Mitchell At PFL Champions Series 3

PFL fans and MMA commentators alike were left with their heads scratching as Makkasharip Zaynukov earned a win over John Mitchell via unanimous decision during the early card of PFL Champions Series 3 in Dubai.

While the first round was slow-paced, with both men struggling to find a rhythm, the second saw Mitchell find success with battering Zaynukov’s legs with kicks. He also defended a number of takedown attempts from Zaynukov, though he had moments by trying to press with strikes.

Zaynukov would finally find success with takedowns in the third, controlling the final round with his grappling pressure. That somehow seemed to be enough for the judges, one of whom gave Zaynukov a 10-8 round, to give him the decision win.

Zaynukov has now won seven straight and 12 of his last 13 fights.

Mitchell, the 2023 PFL Europe lightweight runner-up, is now 2-2 in his most recent four.