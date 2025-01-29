VIDEO: Paul Hughes Distances Himself From Conor McGregor During In-Cage Conversation With Khabib

It doesn’t look like the PFL will be drawing a link between Paul Hughes and Conor McGregor going forward. In the build-up to Hughes’ title fight against Usman Nurmagomedov this past weekend, the promotion used the prior history between Dagestan and Ireland to promote the fight.

With the Bellator lightweight champion being cornered by his cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Hughes had even mentioned having McGregor with him at one stage but any plans for this to happen quickly fell apart for multiple reasons, including the former UFC star’s civil assault case and his commitments with BKFC.

Following an incredible fight at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, video footage shows Hughes sharing a quick word with Khabib where there is a clear mutual respect between them. The challenger can be seen referencing “The Notorious” and how they are not the same person in a short clip from Will Harris’ “Anatomy Of A Fighter”.

“I’m not like this other guy, I’m my own man. I’m not like this other guy.”

"I am not like this other guy. I am my own man."

Once the clip was posted on social media, it quickly caught the attention of McGregor who has exchanged compliments with Hughes on multiple occasions. That being said, the public opinion surrounding “The Mac” has changed a lot in recent times and his previous actions shouldn’t influence the way that “Big News” is perceived.

McGregor hit back at Hughes in a series of now deleted posts which took a swipe at the Irish pride of the 27-year old rising star.

Hughes posted a short response to some of the comments made by McGregor in reaction to the video footage. He makes it clear that he has always given his fellow Irishman respect for what he has achieved in the sport.