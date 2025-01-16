PFL Founder Announces Jake Paul’s MMA Debut Likely For 2025

Jake Paul is finally set to make his much-anticipated MMA debut this year — at least, according to PFL chairman Donn Davis.

In January 2023, “The Problem Child” signed an exclusive contract to compete in MMA under the PFL banner. Together, Paul and the organization launched the PPV Super Fight division, a pay-per-view platform designed to ensure fighters receive an unprecedented 50 percent share of event revenues.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has frequently hinted at stepping into the cage, teasing his MMA debut time and again. He’s even called out UFC icon Conor McGregor and other high-profile fighters for an MMA showdown.

However, despite the constant buzz, little progress has been made, as more than two years after signing with the PFL, Paul has yet to be booked for his promotional debut. Instead, the 27-year-old Ohio native has focused on his thriving boxing career, competing in six bouts between February 2023 and November 2024.

However, as per Davis, Paul will be making his MMA debut this year.

Speaking recently on MMA Fighting’s Town Hall, the PFL head honcho acknowledged that while “The Problem Child” has been predominantly focused on boxing, delaying his debut, there’s no pressure to rush him. Davis hinted that Paul’s first fight under the PFL banner is expected to take place sometime in the fall.

“I talked to Nakisa [Bidarian] an hour ago,” Davis said. “Two things are happening: Jake is super successful in boxing. Whether you love Jake or hate Jake, we can all agree that guy’s the man when it comes to generating attention, revenue, and viewership with his boxing career. It’s more successful than it was when we signed him. On the boxing side, that success has delayed MMA because he’s killing it in boxing. So will MMA happen with PFL? Yes, it will. Has it been delayed? Yes, it has. My guess is fall of this year, but I don’t think it’s going to be before that. He’s got so many things going on in boxing.”

Paul’s most recent appearance in the squared circle saw him face boxing icon Mike Tyson in a highly debated heavyweight showdown this past November, where he secured a unanimous decision victory over his 31-year senior opponent.