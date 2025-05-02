‘Just Sniped Him’ — Fans React To Phil Davis Dropping Rob Wilkinson For First Finish In Nearly Six Years

In his first fight in the sport after nearly two years, Phil Davis showed that he’s still competing at the highest level of the game, defeating Rob Wilkinson in the main event of the PFL’s World Tournament first round event on May 1.

Wilkinson got the edge in the fight early on, making use of low kicks and strong combinations. Davis answered back, but his attempt to level change was picked on by Wilkinson, who pressed him into the fence. Wilkinson continued to assert his control with a series of one-twos throughout the second half of the first round.

Quickly into the second, however, Davis yanked control away, landing a strong right to the head. Davis would then land a right hand-leg kick combination before another right hand that sent Wilkinson stumbling. Davis would continues to attack before dropping Wilkinson for an early second-round knockout.

This is the first time Davis has scored a win not by decision since his Bellator 231 win over Karl Albrektsson.

Phil Davis sniped him! https://t.co/TurdJ3CTy5 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) May 2, 2025

Beautiful right hand by Phil Davis. What a fucking shot https://t.co/aZiUXqnr7Z — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 2, 2025

A Phil Davis KO?? I don’t believe my eyes right now https://t.co/FJpTS4SgwA — Bog ❯❯❯❯❯ 💎 (@SabatelloStan) May 2, 2025

Phil Davis just starched Rob Wilkinson with a massive right hand in Round 2. Incredible performance from the 40 year old, happy to see him back in style after a long layoff. #PFLWorldTournament — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) May 2, 2025

Man United won 3-0 and Phil Davis got a highlight reel KO.



There's something odd going on in the world today. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) May 2, 2025

Not often you see Phil Davis finishing people with his hands. Welcome back to MMA. #PFLWorldTournament — Orevaoghene (@RevKoka) May 2, 2025

Phil Davis developed power when he turned 40? — D’ArceWing Duck (@scammyjenkins) May 2, 2025

Phil Davis didn’t win a second of that fight until he ended it. #PFLWorldTournament — Austin Swaim (@ASwaim3) May 2, 2025

Though Davis has now won three of his last four, this fight marked his first since facing Corey Anderson at Bellator 297 back in June 2023.

Wilkinson, the 2022 PFL light heavyweight champion, has now lost two straight after a nine-fight unbeaten streak. Wilkinson was a semifinalist in the PFL championship tournament last year.