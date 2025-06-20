‘Kevin Lee Is Beyond Washed’ – Fans React To Gadzhi Rabadanov Putting Away Kevin Lee In Quick Fashion At PFL Wichita To Reach PFL World Tournament Finals

Gadzhi Rabadanov is now one win away from back-to-back tournament titles with the PFL after defeating Kevin Lee in the semifinals of the lightweight PFL Tournament in the main event of PFL Wichita.

Rabadanov dropped Lee early with a stiff jab, and from there, he didn’t let up. Rabadanov rocked Lee multiple times with his strikes, scoring another knockdown during the round.

Lee tried to stay in it, but a relentless barrage eventually resulted in a faceplant knockdown, forcing the ref to wave it off.

Don't want to take away from Rabadanov, but Kevin Lee is beyond washed #PFLWorldTournament — David Klen (@D_Klen11) June 21, 2025

RIP to the Kevin Lee Hate Page, but also RIP Kevin Lee. Rabadanov is a nasty nasty dude. #PFL — TerranceMckinneyEnthusiast (@JJbdcc) June 21, 2025

Gadzhi Rabadanov is battering Kevin Lee here early #PFLWorldTournament — Nolan King (@mma_kings) June 21, 2025

Rabadanov is a monster!! He got power in both hands. He took Kevin Lee out like a candle….💯💪🏿 — The Doc (@gejf7311) June 21, 2025

When Gadzhi Rabadanov will sign with UFC? — Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) June 21, 2025

Alfie Davis had a great win earlier tonight but I just don’t know his chances against Gadzhi Rabadanov.



He’s almost guaranteed to go back-to-back at this point, one of the PFL’s very best fighters.#PFLWorldTournament — In The Corner Podcast (@InTheCorner_Pod) June 21, 2025

Kevin Lee joining PFL and immediately thrown into the semifinals of the lightweight tournament and just to get ko’d by Gadzhi Rabadanov is very Kevin Lee



Gadzhi bout to go back to back in the #PFLWorldTournament pic.twitter.com/Rbj0nnz3aB — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) June 21, 2025

Last year, Rabadanov ran through Solomon Renfro, Elvin Espinoza, Michael Dufort and Brent Primus to capture the 2024 PFL lightweight championship. He earned tonight’s semifinal spot with a first-round finish of Marc Diakiese in April.

Lee made his PFL debut tonight, replacing an injured Jay-Jay Wilson. Lee had made his return to MMA after more than a year away this past September, scoring a first-round finish of Thiago Oliveira at Lights Out Championship 17.