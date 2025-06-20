‘Kevin Lee Is Beyond Washed’ – Fans React To Gadzhi Rabadanov Putting Away Kevin Lee In Quick Fashion At PFL Wichita To Reach PFL World Tournament Finals

Gadzhi Rabadanov is now one win away from back-to-back tournament titles with the PFL after defeating Kevin Lee in the semifinals of the lightweight PFL Tournament in the main event of PFL Wichita.
Rabadanov dropped Lee early with a stiff jab, and from there, he didn’t let up. Rabadanov rocked Lee multiple times with his strikes, scoring another knockdown during the round.
Lee tried to stay in it, but a relentless barrage eventually resulted in a faceplant knockdown, forcing the ref to wave it off.
Gadzhi Rabadanov Reaches PFL World Tournament Final, KOs Kevin Lee At PFL Wichita
Last year, Rabadanov ran through Solomon Renfro, Elvin Espinoza, Michael Dufort and Brent Primus to capture the 2024 PFL lightweight championship. He earned tonight’s semifinal spot with a first-round finish of Marc Diakiese in April.
Lee made his PFL debut tonight, replacing an injured Jay-Jay Wilson. Lee had made his return to MMA after more than a year away this past September, scoring a first-round finish of Thiago Oliveira at Lights Out Championship 17.