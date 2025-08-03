Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Usman Nurmagomedov Will Rematch Paul Hughes In October

Perhaps one of the most talked about fighters in PFL over the past year has been Paul Hughes — and one of the most talked about fights over the past year in the organization is Usman Nurmagomedov’s narrow, controversial win over Hughes at PFL Champions Series 1 in January to retain the Bellator lightweight title in its final title bout ever.

Many in the MMA community have wondered since, and some even begged the PFL, to make the rematch — undoubtedly one of the promotion’s most anticipated and hoped-for bouts ever. And if the words of Usman’s cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov, are anything to listen to, he has offered hope.

During a conversation with the streamer Sneako, the retired undefeated former UFC lightweight champion suggests that Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes 2 has been signed on for October.

Specifically, according to Khabib Nurmagomedov, the fight would take place on October 4 in Dubai. If true, and given the PFL event dates known thus far for fall (with PFL MENA and Europe holding semifinal events the weekend of Sept. 26-28) this could potentially serve as the headliner of a third PFL Champions Series event.

If Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes 2 follows the circumstances set by Johnny Eblen vs. Costello Van Steenis a couple of weeks ago, the winner of this bout would most likely be named the inaugural PFL lightweight champion.

In what was one of the more entertaining fights in MMA during 2025, Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes this past January featured plenty of high-paced striking exchanges, strong clinch battles, and late-fight drama, courtesy of Nurmagomedov getting deducted a point.

Hughes, who fired off a strong late flurry, was unable to get the win controversially. While one judge scored the bout a 47-47 draw, the other two judges gave 48-46 totals in Nurmagomedov’s favor.

Hughes rebounded from the loss with a 42-second finish of Bruno Miranda at the PFL Europe event in Belfast this past May.

Nurmagomedov has not been in action since defeating Hughes.