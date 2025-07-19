“Khabib’s Gym Continues To Dominate!” – Fans React As MMA Legend Leads Artur Zaynukov To Win Over Takeshi Izumi At PFL Champions Series 2

With the crowd heavily behind him thanks to coach Khabib Nurmagomedov, Artur Zaynukov was able to come away with a dominant decision over Takeshi Izumi during the PFL Champions Series 2 portion of PFL Cape Town.

Izumi looked to assert pressure, but Zaynukov’s wrestling led to several takedowns and plenty of control time. Izumi scrambled well, but Zaynukov had the edge in terms of grappling exchanges.

Both men landed cleanly in round two, with Zaynukov’s power and timing beginning to shine. A key momentum shift came when Zaynukov reversed and Izumi takedown and dominated positionally, nearly taking the back and landing plenty of ground strikes.

Izumi threatened positional advances during the third round, but Zaynukov’s defense shut him down, adding in another takedown before the end of the round to cap off the decision win.

Artur Zaynukov Scores Decision Over Takeshi Izumi At PFL Cape Town

Dominant win for Zaynukov, Khabib’s gym continues to dominate!#PFLCapeTown — In The Corner Podcast (@InTheCorner_Pod) July 19, 2025

Fight goes the distance. Zaynukov likely secures the decision win with strong control and grappling! ⏳🧠 #PFLCapeTown | #PFLMMA — Productive Grind (@productivegrind) July 19, 2025

Artur Zaynukov picks up the unanimous decision over Takeshi Izumi. #PFLCapeTown — John Beiser (@RWHockeyJohn) July 19, 2025

Zaynukov appears to be getting looser with the striking, and utilizing great take down d with real good transitions. Although Izumi is no slouch. Really good at getting back to his feet. Round 2 again goes to Zaynukov. #PFLCapeTown — StoutnOut (@StoutNOutShow) July 19, 2025

Zaynukov takes the decision, but there is a lot left to be desired there. His wrestling is good, but not at an elite level yet. Stout & Out moves to 5-5 on the night. #PFLCapeTown — StoutnOut (@StoutNOutShow) July 19, 2025

Zaynukov hasn’t lost a round 😭😭😭😭 — Баба Яга (@RascalFKennedy) July 19, 2025

Zaynukov gotta quit reacting to every feint like he’s getting shot. #pflcapetown — Pres (@rmbar29) July 19, 2025

Zaynukov is now 2-0 in the PFL, having defeated Dedrek Sanders at the PFL Battle of the Giants card in October.

Izumi, a DEEP veteran, falls to 6-4. He came into this bout off a win over Spike Carlyle in RIZIN earlier this year.