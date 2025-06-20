‘Still Out Here’ – Fans React To Liz Carmouche Easily Defeating Elora Dana At PFL Wichita To Clinch Another PFL World Tournament Final

Liz Carmouche can add to her trophy case with one more victory this summer, as she defeats Elora Dana in the semifinals of the PFL World Tournament in the co-main event of PFL Wichita.

Carmouche wasted no time in the opening round, scoring an early takedown and landing a big elbow that created a hematoma on Dana’s head. Dana threatened with submissions off her back, but Carmouche’s ground-and-pound gave her the edge.

Carmouche controlled clinch exchanges and landed another takedown in the second frame, briefly securing a crucifix position. Carmouche dished out ground strikes and a big elbow in the final seconds, rocking Sana to close the round.

Dana tried to rally with combination in the third, but Carmouche remained composed and landed heavy low kicks and controlled the exchanges.

Liz Carmouche Punches Ticket To Second Straight Women’s Flyweight Final At PFL World Tournament In Wichita

Liz Carmouche still out here doing the damn thang.#PFL — TKO Talk (@TalkTKO) June 21, 2025

LOOK AT HER FOREHEAD!!!! holy shit



Happening right now in #PFL!!!



Liz Carmouche vs Elora Dana pic.twitter.com/JaXtYszsbt — Lebrons Guzzler (@LebronsGuzzler) June 21, 2025

Liz Carmouche is giving Dana the veteran lesson #PFLWorldTournament — Ian Parker (@IanParkerMMA) June 21, 2025

Liz Carmouche picks up the unanimous decision over Elora Dana.



She'll fight Jena Bishop for the PFL women's flyweight tournament title. #PFLWorldTournament — John Beiser (@RWHockeyJohn) June 21, 2025

Liz Carmouche headed into the world championship at 41. Gotta say it’s impressive.#PFLWorldTournament — In The Corner Podcast (@InTheCorner_Pod) June 21, 2025

Carmouche looking for a 1 shot KO is so annoying. Walk forward and throw in numbers



I don’t understand what’s happening? She said something about wanting a clean KO? Is that really what she’s chasing?

This fight makes little sense — SweetBets (@sweet__deedee) June 21, 2025

Carmouche made the PFL women’s flyweight finals in last year’s season, losing to Dakota Ditcheva. Carmouche entered tonight’s semifinals off a first-round finish of Ilara Joanne. She’ll now face Jena Bishop in the August tournament final.

Dana entered tonight’s bout with a perfect 8-0 record and four finishes. She earned her semifinal spot with a first-round submission of Diana Avsaragova.