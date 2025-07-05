‘Looks Like Another European Star For PFL’ – Fans React To Patrick Habirora Landing Devastating KO With Head Kick In PFL Brussels Main Event

Patrick Habirora is slowly making a name for himself in the PFL with his young career, and he may have just taken himself to a new level of status with his performance in front of his home country.

Habirora scored a first-round knockout over UFC veteran Danny Roberts in the main event of PFL Brussels, held at the ING Arena in Belgium.

Habirora controlled the center early, but Roberts pressed him into the fence after some exchanging. Roberts landed knees and short punches in the clinch, but Habirora eventually broke free.

Habirora found his rhythm and worked combinations before landing a powerful headkick that dropped Roberts for the win.

LIGHTS OUT AND GOODNIGHT! 💡🇧🇪



BELGIUM'S OWN PATRICK HABIRORA SENDS THE BRUSSELS CROWD HAPPY WITH A HEAD KICK KO OVER DANNY ROBERTS! #PFLBrussels pic.twitter.com/FUJmGzZJDQ — PFL (@PFLMMA) July 5, 2025

Massive first round KO for Habirora in Belgium. Looks like another European star for PFL to me. pic.twitter.com/1DcgYcrFMo — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) July 5, 2025

🇧🇪Patrick Habirora (7-0) moves up to welterweight and scores a highlight-reel headkick KO over UFC vet 🇬🇧Danny Roberts (18-9)!



He’s a star in the making. PFL absolutely nailed it by bringing him in.#PFLBrussels #PFLEurope #MMA — The Matchmaker (@MMA__Matchmaker) July 5, 2025

Habirora 💯 — TFS (@FrenchSavagery) July 5, 2025

Patrick Habirora is so sick. Remarkably dangerous at range. Quick, powerful, creative, all with an exceptional frame for the sport. He’s a star in the making — Omni-Man’s MMA Burner (@zachharknessmma) July 5, 2025

Habirora is the future! https://t.co/sJAZRGJRLM — Frank Bonada (@FrankBonada) July 5, 2025

Patrick Habirora is a star in the making. @PFLEurope delivered with a fantastic event with #PFLBrussels — Mike Pendleton (@MP2310) July 5, 2025

7–0 Belgian prospect Patrick Habirora just FLATLINED UFC veteran Danny Roberts with a nasty first-round head kick.



Another good prospect to watch coming out of PFL Europe.#PFLEurope



pic.twitter.com/WvPK3iecjW — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) July 5, 2025

Habirora advances to 7-0 as a pro, including a 3-0 PFL Europe record that has also seen him finish Catalin Safta and score a decision over Claudio Pacella.

Roberts fought in the UFC from 2015 to 2023, with his run ending on a three-fight losing skid that included a loss to current UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena.