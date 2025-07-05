‘Looks Like Another European Star For PFL’ – Fans React To Patrick Habirora Landing Devastating KO With Head Kick In PFL Brussels Main Event

Patrick Habirora is slowly making a name for himself in the PFL with his young career, and he may have just taken himself to a new level of status with his performance in front of his home country.
Habirora scored a first-round knockout over UFC veteran Danny Roberts in the main event of PFL Brussels, held at the ING Arena in Belgium.
Habirora controlled the center early, but Roberts pressed him into the fence after some exchanging. Roberts landed knees and short punches in the clinch, but Habirora eventually broke free.
Habirora found his rhythm and worked combinations before landing a powerful headkick that dropped Roberts for the win.
Patrick Habirora Knocks Out UFC Veteran Danny Roberts At PFL Brussels
Habirora advances to 7-0 as a pro, including a 3-0 PFL Europe record that has also seen him finish Catalin Safta and score a decision over Claudio Pacella.
Roberts fought in the UFC from 2015 to 2023, with his run ending on a three-fight losing skid that included a loss to current UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena.