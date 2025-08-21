PFL

“May We Never Have To Witness That Fight Ever Again” – Fans Left In Foul Mood As Oleg Popov Outlasts Alexandr Romanov In Clinch-Filled Battle To Win Heavyweight PFL World Tournament

By Thomas Albano

After coming up short in last year’s PFL heavyweight season, a loss to Denis Goltsov that snapped a long winning streak, Oleg Popov has avenged himself and become 2025 heavyweight PFL World Tournament champion with a split decision win over Alexandr Romanov in Hollywood, Florida.

Popov focused on low kicks and right hands, while Romanov answered with pressure, landing knees and short punches on the inside. Both men had their moments early on, trading strikes and battling for control in tight clinch battles.

Though Popov did more work in the first three rounds, Romanov surged late in round four with a furious flurry. Popov weathered the storm, however, and came back with strong strikes in the fifth.

One judge scored the bout for Romanov 48-47, while the other two scored the bout for Popov 48-47 and 49-46 to give the Fedor Emelianenko protegee the heavyweight title.

Oleg Popov Captures World Tournament Title With Split Decision Win Over Alexandr Romanov

Popov made it to the finals with victories over Karl Williams and Rodrigo Nascimento.

Romanov, a UFC veteran who started his career 16-0, advanced to the final with a win over Tim Johnson and a no contest with former Bellator interim champion Valentin Moldavsky (Romanov advanced through a judges’ decision)

Thomas Albano
Thomas Albano has been at MMA News since November 2023, providing event coverage and news and features pieces. Previously, Thomas covered MMA and boxing for FanSided and FIGHT SPORTS, as well as The MMA Outsiders podcast. Thomas has also covered other sports previously, including hockey, football, and baseball. Thomas, who also works as a high school English teacher, earned a master’s degree in journalism from Hofstra University and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Rider University. He is currently seeking an education master’s degree at Touro University.

Related News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002