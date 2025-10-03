“Much Closer Than That” – Fans Blast Wide Judges’ Scorecards As Usman Nurmagomedov Bests Paul Hughes In PFL Lightweight World Title Fight At PFL Champions Series 3

In one of the most highly-anticipated rematches in PFL history, Usman Nurmagomedov made it no question this time around — scoring a clear decision over Paul Hughes to become PFL lightweight world champion in the main event of PFL Champions Series 3.

Nurmagomedov and Hughes battled technically over the five rounds, starting with Nurmagomedov coming out of the gate with low kicks and body work, plus working back control on Hughes after a takedown. Hughes tried to rally as the rounds went on, but Nurmagomedov repeatedly managed to find takedowns over the second and third rounds to stall Hughes’ momentum.

Hughes showed grit during the championship rounds as he managed to find escapes out of the grappling of Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov, however, was relentless with his pressure and went toe-to-toe with him in his striking. Hughes looked to press forward in the final round with his combinations, but Nurmagomedov’s defense and late takedown sealed the deal in his favor.

The judges scored the bout 50-45, 49-46, and 48-47, all in Nurmagomedov’s favor.

Usman Nurmagomedov def. Paul Hughes (50-45, 49-46, 48-47)



Those scorecards are ATROCIOUS. Usman winning is totally fine but the fight was MUCH closer than that. #PFLDubai — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 3, 2025

Round 1 & 4: Nurmagomedov

Round 2, 3, 5: Hughes



another tremendous close competitive fight between Paul Hughes & Usman Nurmagomedov



we might be headed towards a trilogy #roadtodubai pic.twitter.com/FBsQt2im9e — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) October 3, 2025

50-45, 49-46 are criminal cards.



I said all week Paul Hughes would have to stop Usman Nurmagomedov, those cards prove it.



Shocking. — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) October 3, 2025

Paul Hughes is a star.



He didn’t beat Usman Nurmagomedov, but he gave him two tough, entertaining fights—and helped build the hype around both.



He’s destined to be a major name in MMA for years to come. #RoadToDubai pic.twitter.com/vSUf1CfDso — Zach “🅂🄲🄷🅄🅉” Schumaker (@ZachSchumaker) October 3, 2025

Who the fuck was the judge that gave Usman Nurmagomedov all 5 rounds 🤣🤣🤣🤣 clown show — ric papagiorgio (@ricardo_d91) October 3, 2025

Usman Nurmagomedov: are you guys gonna say that fight was close to?



Yes. Most people thought you lost. — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey2) October 3, 2025

The two first met at the first PFL Champions Series event in January, with Nurmagomedov controversially retaining the then-Bellator lightweight title with a majority decision win.

Nurmagomedov improves to 20-0 (1 NC) with this win.

Nurmagomedov is responsible now for two of the now-three losses in Hughes’ professional MMA career. He came into this fight off a sub-minute finish of Bruno Miranda at PFL Europe 1 in May.