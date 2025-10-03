PFL

“Much Closer Than That” – Fans Blast Wide Judges’ Scorecards As Usman Nurmagomedov Bests Paul Hughes In PFL Lightweight World Title Fight At PFL Champions Series 3

By Thomas Albano

In one of the most highly-anticipated rematches in PFL history, Usman Nurmagomedov made it no question this time around — scoring a clear decision over Paul Hughes to become PFL lightweight world champion in the main event of PFL Champions Series 3.

Nurmagomedov and Hughes battled technically over the five rounds, starting with Nurmagomedov coming out of the gate with low kicks and body work, plus working back control on Hughes after a takedown. Hughes tried to rally as the rounds went on, but Nurmagomedov repeatedly managed to find takedowns over the second and third rounds to stall Hughes’ momentum.

Hughes showed grit during the championship rounds as he managed to find escapes out of the grappling of Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov, however, was relentless with his pressure and went toe-to-toe with him in his striking. Hughes looked to press forward in the final round with his combinations, but Nurmagomedov’s defense and late takedown sealed the deal in his favor.

The judges scored the bout 50-45, 49-46, and 48-47, all in Nurmagomedov’s favor.

The two first met at the first PFL Champions Series event in January, with Nurmagomedov controversially retaining the then-Bellator lightweight title with a majority decision win.

Nurmagomedov improves to 20-0 (1 NC) with this win.

Nurmagomedov is responsible now for two of the now-three losses in Hughes’ professional MMA career. He came into this fight off a sub-minute finish of Bruno Miranda at PFL Europe 1 in May.

