Muhammad Mokaev Calls For ‘One Fight’ PFL Deal To Settle Feud With Longtime Rival

Former UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev could have his sights on the PFL following the arrival of one of his bitter foes to the promotion.

Mokaev departed the UFC last year after the organization chose against re-signing the Dagestan-born Brit after the final fight of his deal in Manchester. That decision came despite “The Punisher” defeating Manel Kape at the event to extend his undefeated professional record to 14-0.

Since then, the 24-year-old has re-joined Brave CF and recorded a submission victory over Joevincent So last December. His first assignment of 2025 is yet to be announced, but it would seem that the recent release of another ex-UFC flyweight has caught his attention.

Jake Hadley’s exit from MMA’s biggest stage was confirmed this week, with “White Kong” quickly putting pen to paper on a deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Given the pair’s long-standing rivalry and verbal spat online, Mokaev pitched a one-and-done PFL outing to settle the beef with his fellow Englishman.

“Any weight against this guy, just one fight deal and we go,” Mokaev wrote.

Hadley soon responded on X, questioning why Mokaev waited until he signed with another promotion before calling him out online.

“Lol this guy chats the most sh*t when he can’t fight me when we was both free agents,” Hadley said. “Where was all this talk then Ps PFL don’t won’t u”

PFL higher-ups shared differing views on the possibility of acquiring Mokaev following his UFC exit last year. While PFL executive Mike Kogan backed up Ray Sefo’s remarks regarding a lack of interest, CEO Peter Murray later contradicted that by identifying “The Punisher” as someone who could be the “face” of a future PFL flyweight division.

With Hadley being signed to compete at bantamweight, it remains to be seen whether or not the PFL has plans for 125-pound competition in 2025.