‘Sh*t Getting Toxic’ – Fans React As Chaos Erupts Between Dagestani & Irish Supporters Ahead Of Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes

It seems the fans are wearing their national pride louder than the fighters themselves as the buzz builds for the highly anticipated Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes showdown.

Nurmagomedov is primed to defend his lightweight crown against Hughes in the headline clash of the PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series. The event is slated for this Saturday at the Coca-Cola Arena in the UAE.

The event, branded as “Dagestan vs Ireland 2,” echoes the acclaimed UFC 229 clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Much like that legendary bout, the UFC Hall of Famer’s cousin Usman and Ireland’s Hughes seem to embody a feud cut from the same electrifying cloth.

The buildup to this bout has been thick with tension, as both fighters have exchanged sharp words. “Big News” has alleged that the undefeated Dagestani has belittled his skills and insulted him, which prompted a fiery verbal confrontation between the two earlier this week.

The fighters brought the same electric intensity to their final staredown at the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, where Nurmagomedov and Hughes locked eyes in a heated faceoff.

However, the ceremonial weigh-ins for the upcoming bout felt less like a pre-fight ritual and more like a battlefield.

According to Parry Punch’s report on X, Dagestani and Irish fans reignited their bitter feud outside the Coca-Cola Arena, leading to an all-out brawl between the two factions. The exact cause of the chaos remains unclear at the moment.

🚨DEVELOPING: A brawl between Dagestani and Irish fans kicked off after the ceremonial weigh-ins for Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes. 😳👊 #PFLRoadtoDubai pic.twitter.com/ByfA6ARPmw — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) January 24, 2025

Fans were quick to react to the melee between Dagestani and Irish supporters, with many drawing parallels to the heated Khabib-McGregor rivalry, suggesting that Usman and Hughes are reigniting a national pride-fueled feud that shows no sign of fading.

oh yeah shit getting toxic — marty (@MartinH_23) January 24, 2025

Conor and Khabib really started a generational hatred between Irish and Dagestanis 😭 — Poirier & Makhachev Fan (@ConorMcPoirier) January 24, 2025

Crazy how much influence Khabib vs Conor had on the world. — 𝙎𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙘𝙈𝙈𝘼 (@sonicmma_) January 24, 2025

So.

It's basically Khabib vs. Conor 2.0 except all that is a smashed bus — Pearse Fitzpatrick. (@CelticWolfsBane) January 24, 2025

2 calm 'cultures', who would have guessed? — Eric Does Sports (@EricDoesSports) January 24, 2025

Only going to get worse with the way they’ve been going back and forth. Going to be heck of a fight! — broseph (@brosephblake) January 24, 2025

The beef that would never diepic.twitter.com/5hX9VzIaoC — Knockout of the day (@KOofTheDAY) January 24, 2025

1 fight turned 2 ethnicities into enemies, this is crazy — Deys (fan account) (@DeysIsBack) January 24, 2025

surprised one hasn't shot a double leg — 𝘼𝙙𝙖𝙢 ♡︎. (@fantasiaapostle) January 24, 2025

Looks like the pfl is getting what it wanted Dagestan vs ireland. — suckmma (@btsuck123) January 24, 2025

I’d rather see them all fight in a big stadium 🏟️ behind closed doors! 🚪 that would be awesome! 🙌🏻 — Madjim (@MadJim98) January 24, 2025

That's how it's supposed to be 😤🥹we're so back pic.twitter.com/yHazKG57gr — MR. DELUSIONAL (@FUKINAMIN500215) January 24, 2025

Everything is fake as WWE — Inarius (@tenziiin099) January 24, 2025

Nurmagomedov will be making his third title defense. His most recent outing came last September at the Bellator Champions Series in San Diego, where he delivered a dominant performance, securing a unanimous decision victory over Alexander Shabliy to successfully retain his belt.

Meanwhile, Hughes will be vying for the title in just his third appearance with the promotion. “Big News” is coming off a hard-fought split decision victory over AJ McKee in October at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants.