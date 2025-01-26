Khabib Nurmagomedov Invites Ireland’s Paul Hughes To Dagestan After PFL Battle With Cousin Usman

After a respectful exchange inside the cage at Saturday’s PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai event, that trend has continued between the Nurmagomedov family and Paul Hughes on social media.

For a second time this month, a Nurmagomedov was involved in an early Fight of the Year contender. But while Umar came on the losing side of his at UFC 311 in Los Angeles, the bantamweight’s brother Usman had his hand raised in Dubai this past Saturday.

The Bellator lightweight champion kept the gold in his possession with a hard-fought decision victory over Paul Hughes at the PFL’s first event of the year.

Following a heated lead-up fueled by promotional material that dubbed the clash Dagestan vs. Ireland 2 — a reference to Khabib and Conor McGregor’s heated rivalry — the pair buried any hatchet that existed post-fight.

On Usman’s part, he admitted to underestimating “Big News,” whom some believe did enough to deserve the championship. Khabib, meanwhile, has also been giving Hughes praise.

In fact, the former UFC champion was so impressed — and keen to show that his animosity lies solely at McGregor’s feet rather than Ireland as a whole — that he’s even offered to host Hughes in his native Dagestan.

“Thank you for the fight @paulhughesmma and for the experience,” Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote. “I invite you and your whole team and family to Dagestan, any time you want, believe me you will like it and your arrival will serve as a good example for many young generations”

The ex-Cage Warriors standout was quick to respond, outlining his respect for the lightweight legend.

But when it comes to taking “The Eagle” up on his offer, Hughes had one condition that must be fulfilled first: a rematch.

“Thankyou @TeamKhabib I have great respect for you, your team and your nation,” Hughes wrote. “I would be honoured to take you up on this offer someday and then return the favour in Ireland. But please, only after I get to rematch Usman.”

It remains to be seen what the PFL will have in store for Usman Nurmagomedov and Hughes moving forward.

While many have echoed the Irishman’s calls for an immediate second dance, the champ suggested backstage at the Coca-Cola Arena that “Big News” requires three or four wins to earn another shot.