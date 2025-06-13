‘One Of The Top 10 Featherweights On The Planet’ – Fans React To Jesus Pinedo Quickly KOing Gabriel Braga To Move On To Featherweight PFL World Tournament Final

After each man scored a win over the other, Jesus Pinedo and Gabriel Braga met in a trilogy bout that also served as a semifinal in the 2025 PFL World Tournament at featherweight.

And just like in their second encounter, which saw Pinedo win the 2023 PFL featherweight title, Pinedo knocked out Braga to claim the spot in the tournament final.

After a brief couple of exchanges, Pinedo landed a sharp counter right hook that stunned Braga, followed by another hook that dropped Braga. Pinedo landed ground-and-pound briefly to put the fight, and rivalry, away for good.

JESUS “EL MUDO” PINEDO TAKES DOWN GABRIEL BRAGA IN THE FIRST ROUND. THE RIVALRY HAS BEEN DECIDED!#PFLWorldTournament LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌍 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/qbypiFAp3f — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 13, 2025

Jesus Pinedo is easily one of the top-10 featherweights on the planet. Super underrated guy. He's a problem for anyone. #PFLWorldTournament — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) June 13, 2025

Jesus Pinedo knocks out Gabriel Braga in the first round. Woah! — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) June 13, 2025

Jesus Pinedo is the man. Sheesh, what a KO. #PFLWorldTournament — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) June 13, 2025

Jesus Pinedo knows how to wake you up at 11:20 on a Thursday night #PFLWorldTournament pic.twitter.com/s5yOzRt9kL — David Klen (@D_Klen11) June 13, 2025

Pinedo told me in “Coach’s Conversations” that he would finish Braga in the 1st round. He just delivered. And what a call my my man @realOCsports. Going to be quite a final. @PFLMMA — The Coach (@Thecoachrules) June 13, 2025

Holy Pinedo!!! He Just sent Braga to the shadow realm!! @PFLMMA #PFLWorldTournament — Ian Parker (@IanParkerMMA) June 13, 2025

Pinedo is such a dawg 🔥 I hope we get to see him in the UFC one day. #PFLWorldTournament — Feezy F Baby (@FeezyFbaby_) June 13, 2025

