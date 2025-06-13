‘One Of The Top 10 Featherweights On The Planet’ – Fans React To Jesus Pinedo Quickly KOing Gabriel Braga To Move On To Featherweight PFL World Tournament Final

After each man scored a win over the other, Jesus Pinedo and Gabriel Braga met in a trilogy bout that also served as a semifinal in the 2025 PFL World Tournament at featherweight.
And just like in their second encounter, which saw Pinedo win the 2023 PFL featherweight title, Pinedo knocked out Braga to claim the spot in the tournament final.
After a brief couple of exchanges, Pinedo landed a sharp counter right hook that stunned Braga, followed by another hook that dropped Braga. Pinedo landed ground-and-pound briefly to put the fight, and rivalry, away for good.
Jesus Pinedo Delivers Stunning Fast KO Of Gabriel Braga In Trilogy Bout, Moves On To Featherweight Final
