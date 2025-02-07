Patchy Mix On Being ‘Shelved’ By PFL: ‘I’ve Had Two Fights Canceled Without Being Compensated!’

Patchy Mix continues to express frustration with his situation under the PFL banner. The Bellator bantamweight champion finds himself under contract but without a fight lined up or any indication of when he will compete next.

Mix has been vocal on social media, calling out PFL and requesting his release so he can continue his fighting career elsewhere. He reiterated his stance in a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio.

“I have to voice it because I’m in the prime of my career, and not only because I’m in the prime of my career, but because I’m the best bantamweight in the world,” Mix said. “(My record is) 20-1 with 15 finishes, and I’ve been shelved. I’ve had one fight in the last 14 months. I do very well with activity — my whole career. This is the longest layoff of my career.”

Mix also highlighted the financial burden of canceled fights.

“I’ve had two fights canceled without being compensated,” Mix said. “I’ve spent thousands and thousands of dollars to bring my cornermen and coaches out for those fights—first in November in Paris, and then in January in Dubai.”

Since PFL purchased Bellator in November 2023, Mix has only fought once, successfully defending his Bellator bantamweight title against Magomed Magomedov in May 2024. He was originally scheduled to fight in November, but just two weeks before the event, PFL canceled the entire show.

Now, Mix wants clarity on his future — either a fight or a release so he can pursue a UFC career.

“A lot of it has to do with momentum, and I’m a momentum fighter,” Mix said. “My whole entire career, between amateur and professional, I’m 31 wins and one loss, and I have fought 32 times over the last 11 years. Every four or five months, I’ve fought consistently, and I’ve never had to deal with injuries. So to have that momentum ripped out, not knowing what happens with the promotion, my contract, my belt — next thing you know, I’m sitting out for a long time.