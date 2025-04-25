Former Manchester United Captain Set To Make Shocking PFL Debut On May 23

The PFL SmartCage is set to welcome a former French footballer in a surprise crossover bout.

On Friday, the PFL officially announced that former Manchester United captain Patrice Evra has signed with the promotion and will be making his MMA debut at the upcoming PFL Europe event on May 23 at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

Evra is expected to compete in a welterweight showcase bout — though his opponent remains under wraps.

The 43-year-old Senegal-born Frenchman has been training alongside fellow countryman and PFL standout Cédric Doumbé.

“You guys should know by now, I love this game too! I’ve performed on the world’s biggest stages, won every major trophy in football, but PFL Europe Paris will be an incredibly special night for me,” Evra said in a statement released by the promotion.” I’ve been training alongside the best in the world for years, and they’ll also tell you I’m ready for this. I’m going to put on a show at the Accor Arena on 23 May, so come watch the spectacle.”

Following the announcement, Evra took to social media and cheekily suggested he would like to make his promotional debut against his longtime Premier League rival, Luis Suárez, inside the cage.

“BREAKING: I’m officially training for my first fight with @PFLEurope. They will pick my opponent… They asked who I wanna face. I said:

Luis Suárez. I’ll pay out of pocket. He can even bite me, Evra wrote on X.

Following a brief stint with West Ham United, Evra hung up his boots for good in July 2019. His illustrious playing career was highlighted by a commanding decade at Manchester United from 2005 to 2014, during which he made 273 appearances.

The upcoming PFL Europe event is set to be headlined by a lightweight showdown between Mansour Barnaoui and Archie Colgan. The card also features another 155-pound clash between Patrick Habirora and Nicolas Di Franco, as well as a bantamweight battle in which promotional debutant Taylor Lapilus will face off against Ali Taleb.