“Pergande Is A Problem” – Fans React To Alexei Pergande Pulling Off Quick Submission Of Ethan Goss At PFL World Tournament

Alexei Pergande continues to show himself to be perhaps one of PFL’s fastest rising stars, as he pulled off a first-round finish of Ethan Goss at the PFL World Tournament event in Hollywood, Florida.
Pergande and Goss traded early strikes, with Goss landing body kicks as Pergande came forward with combinations and pressure. As Pergande landed more, he began to control more of the action.
About midway through the first, Pergande blasted Goss with a perfectly-timed knee that busted him open. He’d jump on a choke right away, scoring the submission.
Alexei Pergande Submits Ethan Goss At PFL World Tournament
Pergande now moves to 7-0 this year, having fought exclusively for the PFL. He fought two months ago in Nashville, scoring a decision over Mike Bardsley.
Goss, who made his PFL debut tonight, falls to 12-8 in his pro MMA career.