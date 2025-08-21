“Pergande Is A Problem” – Fans React To Alexei Pergande Pulling Off Quick Submission Of Ethan Goss At PFL World Tournament

Alexei Pergande continues to show himself to be perhaps one of PFL’s fastest rising stars, as he pulled off a first-round finish of Ethan Goss at the PFL World Tournament event in Hollywood, Florida.

Pergande and Goss traded early strikes, with Goss landing body kicks as Pergande came forward with combinations and pressure. As Pergande landed more, he began to control more of the action.

About midway through the first, Pergande blasted Goss with a perfectly-timed knee that busted him open. He’d jump on a choke right away, scoring the submission.

Very nice d'arce choke by Alexei Pergande. What is the plan with this kid? They've been pushing him for a while now. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 22, 2025

@danawhite put Pergande in the contender series https://t.co/2N1sSv6FhQ — Jon Williams (@_gethooked) August 22, 2025

PFL might have something in Alexi Pergande — Ø (@DuggersWRLD) August 22, 2025

Nice win for Pergande via Darce.

He is progressing well and Goss was game enough for this point of his career. Still probably needs another gimme fight though.#PFLWorldTournament — Totally Accurate MMA (@T_A_MMA) August 22, 2025

Alexei Pergande remains unbeaten taking out Ethan Goss with a D'arce Choke in round one. #PFLWorldTournament — Brett Cagle (@brett_cagle) August 22, 2025

pergande is so cool — dame margera (@damienfarronMMA) August 22, 2025

He’s obviously still very green but I like Pergande #PFLWorldTournament — Xavi (@xaavifc) August 22, 2025

Phenomenal 1st round finish by Alexei Pergande! Dominant win to close out the prelims.#PFLWorldTournament — In The Corner Podcast (@InTheCorner_Pod) August 22, 2025

Pergande now moves to 7-0 this year, having fought exclusively for the PFL. He fought two months ago in Nashville, scoring a decision over Mike Bardsley.

Goss, who made his PFL debut tonight, falls to 12-8 in his pro MMA career.