PFL Africa 2 Results & Highlights (12pm ET)

The PFL has arrived to Johannesburg as it presents PFL Africa 2 — and MMA News has you covered with all the action.

The PFL’s expansion efforts began a couple of years ago with the launch of PFL Europe, followed by the establishment of PFL MENA last year. Now, as was once promised when the PFL signed Francis Ngannou in 2023, the PFL has officially launched PFL Africa this year.

It was just three weeks ago when the PFL held the first global MMA event on African soil with PFL Cape Town — a night that featured both the first-ever PFL Africa card, as well as the second PFL Champions Series event, the latter playing host to Costello Van Steenis’ historical comeback to win the PFL middleweight title.

Just like the first PFL Africa event, PFL Africa 2 will see the African-focused promotion’s tournaments kick off with first-round action, this time focusing on featherweights and welterweights.

The featherweights will be in the main event tonight, as Patrick Ocheme takes on Mohamed Camara. Ocheme enters this fight 6-1 and on a four-fight win streak, most recently scoring a first-round finish of Kaleka Kabanda in the EFC this past November. Camara, meanwhile, comes into tonight 5-2-1, most recently battling Ali Yazbeck to a split draw back in May 2024 at a UAE Warriors event.

Welterweight action will be featured in the co-main event with Shido Boris Esperanca facing PFL Europe and Bellator veteran Ibrahima Mane.

PFL Africa 2 actions begins at 12pm ET/9am PT on the PFL App. If you can’t watch the action, MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights below.

PFL Africa 2 Results & Highlights

Featherweight: Patrick Ocheme vs. Mohamed Camara

Welterweight: Shido Boris Esperanca vs. Ibrahima Mane

Welterweight: British Boloyouang vs. Octave Ayinda

Welterweight: Sanon Sadeck vs. Yabna N’tchala

Welterweight: Osvaldo Benedito vs. Emilios Dassi

Featherweight: Wasi Adeshina vs. Jean Jacques Lubaya

Featherweight: Wilker Nsamo vs. Dwight Joseph

Catchweight (148 lbs) Showcase: Elbert Steyn vs. Abderrahman Errachidy

Featherweight: Abdoul Razac Sankara vs. Shadrack Yemba

Welterweight Alternate Bout: Desmond Tamungang vs. Kunle Lawal

Desmond Tamungang vs. Kunle Lawal

Abdoul Razac Sankara vs. Shadrack Yemba

Elbert Steyn vs. Abderrahman Errachidy

Wilker Nsamo vs. Dwight Joseph

Wasi Adeshina vs. Jean Jacques Lubaya

Osvaldo Benedito vs. Emilios Dassi

Sanon Sadeck vs. Yabna N’tchala

British Boloyouang vs. Octave Ayinda

Shido Boris Esperanca vs. Ibrahima Mane

Patrick Ocheme vs. Mohamed Camara