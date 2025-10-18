The PFL has arrived to Rwanda as it presents PFL Africa 3 — and MMA News has you covered with all the action.
The PFL’s expansion efforts began a couple of years ago with the launch of PFL Europe, followed by the establishment of PFL MENA last year. Now, as was once promised when the PFL signed Francis Ngannou in 2023, the PFL has officially launched PFL Africa this year.
The third-ever PFL Africa event will focus on the promotion’s semifinals of their weight division tournaments in this inaugural season.
The evening’s main event will feature combatants in the bantamweight tournament, as Nkoski Ndebele takes on Simbarashe Hokonya. Ndebele, the former Brave CF bantamweight champion, scored a first-round finish of Mahmoud Atef in their first-round matchup. Hokonya, who is 5-0, fought in EFC Africa for his first four bouts before upsetting Frans Mlambo in July.
The co-main event of the evening will be a welterweight semifinal that sees Shido Esperanca take on Ayinda Octave. Esperanca scored a 34-second submission of Ibrahima Mane in their first-round matchup in August. Octave, meanwhile, put away British Boloyoang in under two minutes in their first-round tournament battle.
PFL Africa 3 actions begins at 12pm ET/9am PT on the PFL App. If you can’t watch the action, MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights below.
PFL Africa 3: Semifinals Results & Highlights
Main Card:
- Bantamweight: Nkosi Ndebele vs. Simbarashe Hokonya
- Welterweight: Shido Esperanca vs. Ayinda Octave
- Heavyweight: Maxwell Djantou Nana vs. Justin Clarke
- Catchweight (157 lbs.) Showcase: Patrick Ocheme vs. Abdul Razac Sankara
Preliminary Card:
- Heavyweight: Abraham Bably vs. Joffie Houlton
- Bantamweight: Boule Godogo vs. Karim Henniene
- Welterweight: Yabna N’Tchala vs. Emilios Dassi
- Featherweight: Wasi Adeshina vs. Dwight Joseph
- Featherweight Showcase Bout: James Opio vs. Isaac Omeda
- Heavyweight Alternate Bout: Abdoullah Kane def. Emmanuel Mukam via KO (R1, 0:23)
- Featherweight: Alain Majorique def. Mohamed Camara via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
Mohamed Camara vs. Alain Majorique
Abdoullah Kane vs. Emmanuel Mukam
James Opio vs. Isaac Omeda
