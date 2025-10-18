The PFL has arrived to Rwanda as it presents PFL Africa 3 — and MMA News has you covered with all the action.

The PFL’s expansion efforts began a couple of years ago with the launch of PFL Europe, followed by the establishment of PFL MENA last year. Now, as was once promised when the PFL signed Francis Ngannou in 2023, the PFL has officially launched PFL Africa this year.

The third-ever PFL Africa event will focus on the promotion’s semifinals of their weight division tournaments in this inaugural season.

The evening’s main event will feature combatants in the bantamweight tournament, as Nkoski Ndebele takes on Simbarashe Hokonya. Ndebele, the former Brave CF bantamweight champion, scored a first-round finish of Mahmoud Atef in their first-round matchup. Hokonya, who is 5-0, fought in EFC Africa for his first four bouts before upsetting Frans Mlambo in July.

The co-main event of the evening will be a welterweight semifinal that sees Shido Esperanca take on Ayinda Octave. Esperanca scored a 34-second submission of Ibrahima Mane in their first-round matchup in August. Octave, meanwhile, put away British Boloyoang in under two minutes in their first-round tournament battle.

PFL Africa 3 actions begins at 12pm ET/9am PT on the PFL App. If you can’t watch the action, MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights below.

PFL Africa 3: Semifinals Results & Highlights

Main Card:

Bantamweight: Nkosi Ndebele vs. Simbarashe Hokonya

Welterweight: Shido Esperanca vs. Ayinda Octave

Heavyweight: Maxwell Djantou Nana vs. Justin Clarke

Catchweight (157 lbs.) Showcase: Patrick Ocheme vs. Abdul Razac Sankara

Preliminary Card:

Heavyweight: Abraham Bably vs. Joffie Houlton

Bantamweight: Boule Godogo vs. Karim Henniene

Welterweight: Yabna N’Tchala vs. Emilios Dassi

Featherweight: Wasi Adeshina vs. Dwight Joseph

Featherweight Showcase Bout: James Opio vs. Isaac Omeda

Heavyweight Alternate Bout: Abdoullah Kane def. Emmanuel Mukam via KO (R1, 0:23)

Featherweight: Alain Majorique def. Mohamed Camara via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Mohamed Camara vs. Alain Majorique

Tension continues to rise in between Round 1 & 2 between Guinea’s Mohamqd Camara and Cameroon’s Alain Majorique 👀🗣️#PFLRwanda | LIVE NOW | BK Arena, Kigali

Live on SuperSport & Canal+ | 🇺🇸 Live on The PFL App pic.twitter.com/N4snMB6XOY — PFL Africa (@PFLAfrica) October 18, 2025

Cameroon’s Alain Majorique takes the momentum in the third!



The action continues in Rwanda! #PFLRwanda | LIVE NOW | BK Arena, Kigali

Live on SuperSport & Canal+ | 🇺🇸 Live on The PFL App pic.twitter.com/y2Qdfvk3Ph — PFL Africa (@PFLAfrica) October 18, 2025

Abdoullah Kane vs. Emmanuel Mukam

OH MY! YOUR FIRST HEAD KO OF THE NIGHT 😳



Abdoulayne Kane absolutely turns off the lights with a vicious head kick! #PFLRwanda | LIVE NOW | BK Arena, Kigali

Live on SuperSport & Canal+ | 🇺🇸 Live on The PFL App pic.twitter.com/2wDpYW6ioD — PFL Africa (@PFLAfrica) October 18, 2025

