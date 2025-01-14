Bellator Champ Calls For Francis Ngannou’s Intervention As Gripes With PFL Continue: ‘Will You Ever Speak Up For Us?’

The mounting discontent among Bellator fighters signed under the PFL banner has reached a fever pitch, prompting a reigning champion to call on Francis Ngannou to step in.

The PFL finalized its takeover of Bellator MMA in November 2023, allowing it to operate as a distinct entity and enabling its roster of fighters to transition seamlessly under the PFL spotlight.

After a difficult first year post-acquisition, it was reported by Ariel Helwani this week that the Bellator name has officially been consigned to history. It will now be rebranded as the PFL Champions Series, a platform dedicated exclusively to title bouts for the PFL’s newly established divisional championships.

Amid recent developments, a cloud of uncertainty has settled over several Bellator champions, including Patricio Pitbull and Corey Anderson. Both have been vocal critics of the PFL for some time, accusing the budding MMA promotion of failing to uphold the terms of their original contracts while taking pointed jabs at its management.

Pitbull has persistently called out top-tier PFL executives, including Donn Davis and Peter Murray, on social media, demanding his release from the promotion. He points to the alleged lack of clarity regarding his fighting future and the scarce opportunities offered to him since the merger.

The reigning Bellator featherweight champion recently took to X, once again venting his frustration with the organization amid the ongoing turmoil. In a series of fiery posts, Pitbull accused the PFL of ruthlessly cutting fighters from its roster and “forcing” others into accepting massive pay cuts.

He further claimed that the organization is manipulating contracts, making it nearly impossible for fighters to become free agents and pursue opportunities elsewhere.

“Self called co-leader in MMA and fighters first organization is cutting a bunch of fighters and forcing others to take pay cuts of up to 70%. No respect for fighter contracts and what they’ve accomplished,” Pitbull wrote on X.

Self called co-leader in MMA and fighters first organization is cutting a bunch of fighters and forcing others to take pay cuts of up to 70%.



No respect for fighter contracts and what they’ve accomplished. — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) January 14, 2025

The 37-year-old Brazilian went a step further, calling on the PFL’s biggest star and reigning Super Fights Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou to use his influence to address the ongoing issues and stand in solidarity with those caught in the crossfire.

“Hey Francis Ngannou are you aware of all the absurd things PFL is doing to fighters and putting on the new contracts? Will you ever speak up for us? I’m thinking it’s time we start a PFL Fighters Union. What do you think?”

"Hey Francis Ngannou are you aware of all the absurd things PFL is doing to fighters and putting on the new contracts? Will you ever speak up for us? I'm thinking it's time we start a PFL Fighters Union. What do you think?"

I’m thinking it’s time we start a PFL Fighters Union. What do you think? — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) January 14, 2025

Pitbull has been absent from the cage since March 2024, when he defended his featherweight title with a stunning third-round knockout of Jeremy Kennedy at the Bellator Champions Series in Belfast, Northern Ireland.