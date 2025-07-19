PFL Cape Town: PFL Champions Series 2: Johnny Eblen vs. Costello Van Steenis & PFL Africa 1 Results & Highlights (10AM ET)

PFL Cape Town presents a historic night for the PFL and Africa, as global MMA action has touched down in the continent with both the second edition of the PFL Champions Series and the first-ever PFL Africa event — and MMA News has you covered with all the action.

A card in Africa has been a longtime coming for the PFL since its signing of Francis Ngannou in 2023 — with Ngannou being named a part-owner and chairman of PFL Africa. PFL Africa is the latest region-specific venture of the PFL’s, following its launch of PFL Europe in 2023 and PFL MENA in 2024.

This evening will simultaneously mark the second edition of PFL Champions Series — developed as part of the slew of changes made by PFL for 2025 that included the elimination of the Bellator brand.

Those championships will carry on, however, as seen in the main event of PFL Champions Series 2, as now-PFL middleweight champion Johnny Eblen defends the title against Costello Van Steenis.

Eblen won the then-Bellator middleweight title by defeating Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 282, retaining the belt against Anatoly Tokov at Bellator 290 and Fabian Edwards at Bellator 299. Since the PFL’s purchase of Bellator, Eblen scored a split decision win over Impa Kasaganay at PFL vs. Bellator Champions and retained against Edwards again at PFL Battle of the Giants last October.

Van Steenis comes into this title shot off two straight wins, submitting Gregory Babene at the Bellator Champions Series event in Paris in May 2024 before a 48-second head kick knockout of João Vitor Dantas at the PFL World Championships last fall.

Dakota Ditcheva, the 2024 PFL women’s flyweight champion and 2023 PFL Europe women’s flyweight champion, returns to action tonight against Sumiko Inaba, who defeated Saray Orozco and Mackenzie Stiller last year.

The PFL Africa 1 portion of the evening will see the African-focused promotion’s tournaments kick off with first-round heavyweight and bantamweight action.

PFL Cape Town begins with PFL Africa 1 action at 10am ET/7am PT on the PFL App, while PFL Champions Series 2 starts at 2pm ET/11 am PT on ESPN+. If you can’t watch the action, MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights below.

PFL Cape Town: PFL Champions Series 2: Johnny Eblen vs. Costello Van Steenis & PFL Africa 1 Results & Highlights

PFL Champions Series 2:

Middleweight Championship: Johnny Eblen vs. Costello Van Steenis

Women’s Flyweight: Dakota Ditcheva vs. Sumiko Inaba

Featherweight: A.J. McKee vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Lightweight: Makkasharip Zaynukov vs. Takeshi Izumi

Heavyweight: Corey Anderson vs. Denis Goltsov

PFL Africa 1:

Bantamweight: Nkosi Ndebele vs. Mahmoud Atef

Heavyweight: Maxwell Djantou Nana vs. Mickaël Groguhe

Bantamweight: Shannon van Tonder vs. Boule Godogo

Heavyweight: Jashell Ticha Awa vs. Justin Clarke

Bantamweight: Asiashu Tshitamba vs. Karim Henniene

Heavyweight: Abdoullah Kane vs. Joffie Houlton

Bantamweight: Frans Mlambo vs. Simbarashe Hokonya

Heavyweight: Paul-Emmanuel Gnaze vs. Abraham Bably

Women’s Strawweight Showcase: Juliet Ukah vs. Ceileigh Niedermayr

Juliet Ukah vs. Ceileigh Niedermayr

Paul-Emmanuel Gnaze vs. Abraham Bably

Frans Mlambo vs. Simbarashe Hokonya

Abdoullah Kane vs. Joffie Houlton

Asiashu Tshitamba vs. Karim Henniene

Jashell Ticha Awa vs. Justin Clarke

Shannon van Tonder vs. Boule Godogo

Maxwell Djantou Nana vs. Mickaël Groguhe

Nkosi Ndebele vs. Mahmoud Atef

Corey Anderson vs. Denis Goltsov

Makkasharip Zaynukov vs. Takeshi Izumi

A.J. McKee vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Sumiko Inaba

Johnny Eblen vs. Costello Van Steenis