PFL CEO John Martin Says He Plans To Discuss Future With Francis Ngannou

PFL CEO John Martin is hoping to gain clarity into what the future is for the promotion and Francis Ngannou, who has not fought since the PFL Battle of the Giants event in October 2024.

A recent press release from Martin addressed the PFL’s championship picture, in which he stated he will be looking to simplify the PFL’s championships to demonstrate one true champion at the top of each weight class in the PFL.

Part of that press release stated that the PFL Super Fights heavyweight title Ngannou won last year was a “special, one-time designation” and that “going forward, those belts may be used only for occasional special events.”

Martin, who took over as the new CEO of PFL this past July, added that “importantly, I will be engaging directly with Francis to determine what’s next for him in the PFL.”

John Martin To “Engage Directly” With Francis Ngannou Over Future

After his UFC departure at the start of 2023, Ngannou and the PFL agreed to a contract in May, with Ngannou competing in the pay-per-view Super Fights division and receiving perks such as becoming the owner and chairman of the PFL Africa promotion and being a member of the PFL’s global advisory board.

Ngannou’s fight with Ferreira, however, has been the only fight he’s had in the PFL thus far. Ngannou, meanwhile, competed twice in boxing, nearly upsetting then-WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in October 2023 before getting knocked out by Anthony Joshua in March 2024.

The relationship with the PFL and Ngannou, however, has seemed to hit a bit of a rocky road. PFL Chairman Donn Davis expressed disappointment in Ngannou for not attending either of the first two PFL Africa events this summer. Ngannou would respond on The Ariel Helwani Show in August, expressing disappointment in how the PFL Africa brand has been built in comparison to the vision he had for it. Ngannou specifically noted not as much of a focus on African fighters as he preferred.