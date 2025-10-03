PFL Champions Series: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes 2 Results & Highlights

The third PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai event took place on Saturday, and MMA News has you covered with all the action.

After a number of changes to its organizational structure earlier in the year, and with the PFL World Tournament concluded, the PFL will hold its third edition of the PFL Champions Series at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE.

The main event will see a highly anticipated lightweight championship rematch featuring defending champion Usman Nurmagomedov and Paul Hughes. The two clashed over the Bellator lightweight title at the first PFL Champions Series event in January, with Nurmagomedov winning the exciting encounter on a controversial majority decision.

Gold will also be on the line in the co-main event, as Corey Anderson faces Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov for the PFL light heavyweight championship. The two first met in April 2021 during Bellator’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix, with Anderson getting the finish. Anderson defeated Karl Moore in March 2024 to become Bellator light heavyweight champion.

The rest of the main card will also feature a No. 1 contender’s match at bantamweight between Magomed Magomedov and Sergio Pettis, a lightweight battle feature Archie Colgan and Jay-Jay Wilson, and a 140-pound catchweight bout between Jack Cartwright and Caolan Loughran.

PFL Champions Series 3: Nurmagomedov vs. Hughes 2 Results & Highlights

PFL Lightweight Championship: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes

PFL Light Heavyweight Championship: Corey Anderson vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

Bantamweight #1 Contender’s Bout: Magomed Magomedov vs. Sergio Pettis

Lightweight: Archie Colgan vs. Jay-Jay Wilson

Catchweight (140 lbs): Jack Cartwright vs. Caolan Loughran

Heavyweight: Pouya Rahmani def. Slim Trabelsi via TKO (R1, 2:47)

Welterweight: Florim Zendeli def. Omar El Dafrawy via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Lightweight: Mirafzal Akhtamov def. Luann Sardinha via split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Lightweight: Takeshi Izumi def. Vinicius Cenci via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Lightweight: Makkasharip Zaynukov def. John Mitchell via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28 x2)

Middleweight: Jarrah Al-Silawi def. Gregory Babene via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

