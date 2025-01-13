Elimination Of The Bellator Brand Among Host Of Changes Confirmed For The PFL In 2025

The Bellator brand has now been completely amalgamated into the PFL, marking the cohesive integration of the two MMA organizations.

In November 2023, following months of swirling rumors, the PFL officially took over Bellator MMA in a groundbreaking agreement. Although the finer details of the merger remained under wraps, it was revealed that Paramount, Bellator’s former parent company, retained a minority ownership stake.

Despite the transition, the Bellator brand continued as a distinct and “reimagined” product, with its roster of fighters immediately eligible to compete under the PFL banner.

However, during a recent episode of his show, Ariel Helwani reported that the Bellator brand has been formally discontinued. Going forward, it will be rebranded as the PFL Champions Series, a new venture focused on hosting title bouts for PFL’s new divisional championships.

“Right now I can tell you, on Monday, January 13th, at 1:20 P.M. Eastern time: Bellator is dead,” Helwani said. “Bellator as we know it is no more. Bellator is dead. You will not see Bellator events anymore.”

Bellator, as we know it, is no more. You will not see any more Bellator events. Also, there are some changes being made to the structure of PFL.



Here's what we know so far ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HYp5IkzLJi — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 13, 2025

Helwani further disclosed that the new title structure will stand apart from PFL’s established season tournament format, where six divisional champions are crowned after a series of four bouts within a single calendar year.

Additionally, the veteran reporter revealed that the upcoming Road to Dubai: Champions Series card on Jan. 25 in Dubai will feature the final Bellator title fight. In the main event, reigning lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov will put his title his title on the line against Paul Hughes.

As of now, it’s unclear how the new PFL titleholders will be crowned, and whether they will simply be the current Bellator champs.

“If you look at that event on Jan. the 25th, you will see that other than the picture of the belt and other than, you know, in the press release it says Bellator lightweight title, there’s no other mention of Bellator. Bellator as we know it is dead. From the Bjorn [Rebney] era to the Scott Coker era to the PFLator era, it is no more.”

Last week, MMA journalist Al Zullino broke the news that the PFL’s iconic $1 million prize for seasonal tournament champions will be halved to $500,000, beginning with the 2025 season set to kick off in April.

Furthermore, the organization is expected to scrap its signature tournament point system in favor of adopting a more classic grand prix-style MMA format. That news that was also corroborated by Helwani, alongside confirmation that tournament winners will no longer win a championship belt.