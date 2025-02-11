PFL Announces Dates & Venue For Opening Events Of New ‘World Tournament’ Format

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has laid out the schedule for the first phase of its inaugural “World Tournament” in 2025.

PFL will be shaking things up this year after a 2024 that was marred by fighter complaints and a largely unsuccessful merger with the Bellator MMA roster. Over a year on from the acquisition, the promotion has decided to eliminate the Bellator brand moving forward.

And that’s far from the only major shift in strategy entering 2025. The PFL will also be abandoning its season and playoff format after many had questioned its sustainability. Instead of that, Grand Prix-style tournaments will take place across eight divisions, with $500,000 prize money going to each winner.

The full list of fighters in each weight category is yet to be finalized, but this the week the organization has revealed the dates and venue for the opening events.

In a press release on Tuesday, the PFL announced that the “World Tournament” will begin with first-round bouts across four events on the backlot of Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Florida on April 3, April 11, April 18 and May 1.

𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗢‼️ 𝗪𝗘 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞



All 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ #PFLWorldTournament First Round Events will take place in Orlando!



🎟️Tickets go on sale on 𝗪𝗘𝗗𝗡𝗘𝗦𝗗𝗔𝗬, 𝗙𝗘𝗕𝗥𝗨𝗔𝗥𝗬 𝟭𝟵𝘁𝗵



For more information 👇https://t.co/eCMG4faqPw pic.twitter.com/QP4VSKD8Wi — PFL (@PFLMMA) February 11, 2025

The annual single-elimination format will feature brackets at heavyweight, light heavyweight, middleweight, welterweight, lightweight, featherweight, bantamweight and women’s flyweight.

The tournament, which will air on ESPN in the United States and DAZN in Canada and across Europe, will span five months, with fighters requiring three wins to be crowned victor.

In another change, elbows will be permitted in all bouts.