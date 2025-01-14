PFL Grants Patricio Pitbull His Release After Months Of Public Complaints

The leading star brought over to the PFL when it acquired Bellator MMA will not be part of the promotion’s future.

Patricio Pitbull, who entered the year holding the Bellator featherweight title, has officially been released by the Professional Fighters League (PFL), bringing an end to his tumultuous saga with the organization.

Alongside another Bellator champ in Patchy Mix, Pitbull has been publicly criticizing the PFL and calling for his release for the past few weeks and months. He’s berated the promotional higher-ups for allegedly not honoring contracts and refusing to give him the level of activity he wants.

The Brazilian’s latest social media tirade came earlier today. After accusing the likes of PFL founder Donn Davis and CEO Peter Murray of ‘ghosting’ him and his issues, Pitbull even called for PFL star Francis Ngannou to get involved and stick up for the rights of fighters.

Pitbull’s posts evidently did not fall on deaf ears this time around, with Davis announcing in his own post on X that Pitbull has been granted his release.

We are releasing @PatricioPitbull @PFLMMA is all about opportunity



I founded this company to create new great opportunities for top fighters



PFL has and will continue to do that for all top fighters who want to be here #PFLMMA — Donn Davis (@DonnDavisPFL) January 14, 2025

“We are releasing @PatricioPitbull,” Davis wrote. “@PFLMMA is all about opportunity. I founded this company to create new great opportunities for top fighters. PFL has and will continue to do that for all top fighters who want to be here #PFLMMA“

The news comes a day on from the emergence of big news regarding the PFL in 2025.

After a difficult first year post-acquisition, the promotion has taken the decision to dissolve the Bellator brand. It’s unclear what that will mean for the current titleholders, with Corey Anderson and Johnny Eblen among those to question their status on social media.

It’s no secret where Pitbull sees his future, meanwhile. During his final days under the PFL banner, the Brazilian legend was clear in outlining his plans to join the UFC. And with the decorated Bellator great now a free agent, the ball appears to be in the MMA leader’s court.