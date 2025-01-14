PFL ‘In A Good Spot’ Financially Despite 2024 Struggles, Fighter Complaints

The PFL has undergone some major changes before the promotion hosts its first event of 2025. 2024 brought to light some big issues and criticism for the promotion which they are now looking to address for the year ahead.

On Monday’s episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, it was announced that the Bellator brand is officially “dead”. There was a lot of scepticism regarding the PFL’s plans to integrate Bellator in order to have both names co-exist under one roof after the promotion was acquired towards the end of 2023.

Having the PFL’s season format continue alongside the Bellator Champions Series has created confusion for the fans and frustration for the fighters who aren’t being as active as they would like. PFL is looking to change this by removing the season-based format in place of a Grand Prix style tournament and by removing the Bellator brand entirely by integrating it all into a revised PFL system.

One of the first adjustments that was reported which pointed to the promotion heading in a new direction was the news that starting in 2025, the prize money for the winner of the tournaments would drop from $1 million to $500,000. Many assumed that this is because handing out six $1 million dollar cheques isn’t financially viable for the promotion anymore.

However, following the reports that the new tournament will consist of just eight competitors and that they will be more focused on up-and-coming talents rather than it being the ultimate end goal for fighters in the promotion (with PFL divisional titles set to be introduced), the drop in prize money makes sense. Ariel Helwani also stated during his update on the future of the promotion that cutting costs isn’t a major priority for the PFL based on what he has heard about their financial situation.

“When this first came out about the $1 million to 500,000, it felt like ‘Oh, this is a sign that they’re dead’. Now, I’m being told that like as far as finances are concerned, they’re in a good spot. They have great, sold investment, all that stuff and more. They’re not hurting for cash, this is just kind of a restructuring of how the promotion is laid out. I actually think it makes a ton more sense.”