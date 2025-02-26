PFL Lightweight World Tournament Lineup Includes Former Champions And Ex-UFC Contender

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is continuing to roll out the rosters for eight World Tournaments set for 2025, with the latest release being the lightweight lineup.

Major change is coming to the PFL this year, with the promotion making the decision to eliminate the season and playoff format from its yearly structure. Replacing that and the $1 million prize money will be Grand Prix-style tournaments across eight divisions, with the winners of each collecting $500,000.

After confirming the dates and venue for four events that will host first-round matchups earlier this month, the PFL has been announcing the full rosters. Thus far, the welterweight, featherweight, women’s flyweight, bantamweight and middleweight lineups have been confirmed.

And this week, the rollouts continued with the eight men set to compete in the inaugural lightweight tournament. Among the most notable inclusions is Gadzhi Rabadanov, a former Bellator contender who enjoyed a successful first year under the PFL banner, winning the 2024 lightweight season.

He won’t be the only fighter with championship history competing. The man he defeated in last year’s final, ex-Bellator champion Brent Primus, will also feature in the bracket.

Joining them will be the likes of former UFC contender Marc Diakiese, ex-Bellator title challenger Alexander Shabliy, and PFL veteran Clay Collard.

See below for the full eight-man roster for this year’s lightweight World Tournament.

Gadzhi Rabadanov (24-4-2)

Alexander Shabliy (24-4)

Marc Diakiese (18-7)

Jay Jay Wilson (10-1)

Mads Burnell (20-6)

Alfie Davis (17-5-1)

Brent Primus (15-4)

Clay Collard (25-14) Alternate – Sergio Cossio (27-10-1) Alternate – Robert Watley (15-3)

